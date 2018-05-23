SHIFT Communications Recognized for Creative Excellence

BOSTON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SHIFT Communications, an integrated communications firm, is proud to announce it has received multiple industry awards for recent creative campaigns, including a Platinum and two Gold Hermes Creative Awards.

The Hermes Creative Awards are an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional materials, marketing and communication programs, and emerging technologies. SHIFT was recognized in the following categories:

Platinum Winner , Social Marketing Campaign, Citrix Security GIF Series

, Social Marketing Campaign, Gold Winner, Instagram Site , McDonald's Social Content

Instagram Site Gold Winner, Motion Graphics Information, Webroot 's Ransomware Campaign (infographic & video)

Motion Graphics Information, (infographic & video) Honorable Mention, Specialty Item, Blink Porch Theft Prevention Packaging Tape

SHIFT received additional honors from the Creativity Media & Interactive Design Awards, an international graphic design and advertising awards program that celebrates the best in Print, Packaging, Interactive and Broadcast. SHIFT was recognized in the following categories:

Silver Winner, Integrated Campaign , Citrix Flexibility of Work Campaign

Integrated Campaign Bronze Winner, Audio-Visual Presentation, Linedata Product Launch (video available here)

"We are extremely honored to be recognized for the innovative work our creative team produces on behalf of our valued clients," said Amy Lyons, Managing Partner of SHIFT Communications. "No matter the creative challenge, our team always tackles it with smart, unique plans and impeccable execution – well done, all!"

About SHIFT Communications

SHIFT Communications is an award-winning integrated communications firm that represents some of the best-known enterprise and consumer brands, including Citrix, Demandbase, McDonald's, The Rockport Group, Red Hat, and RSA Conference. SHIFT Communications' 120+ employees are located in the Boston, San Francisco, New York and Austin metros. Established in 2003, SHIFT is an AVENIR GLOBAL company. For more information on SHIFT's data-driven approach to marketing and public relations visit http://www.shiftcomm.com/.

About AVENIR GLOBAL

AVENIR GLOBAL is a Montreal-based holding and management company with an active operations mindset and a hands-on approach to all its investments. With 550 staff and 17 offices in Canada, the U.S. and in Europe, it is considered one of the 25 most important public relations firms in the world. In Canada, AVENIR GLOBAL owns NATIONAL Public Relations, the country's leading public relations firm, servicing clients across a wide range of sectors, with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Saint John, Halifax and St. John's, and NATIONAL Equicom, the industry's foremost investor relations and financial services practice with offices in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary. The AVENIR GLOBAL network also includes healthcare specialists AXON Communications, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Copenhagen and Zug (Switzerland); Madano, a strategic communications consultancy based in London; and SHIFT Communications, an integrated communications firm with offices in Boston, San Francisco, New York and Austin.

CONTACT: Emily Mong, Senior Marketing Analyst, SHIFT Communications, phone: 617.779.1808, email: emong@shiftcomm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shift-communications-recognized-for-creative-excellence-300653407.html

SOURCE SHIFT Communications

