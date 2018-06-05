Shift Cryptosecurity Announces BitBox Basecamp, a Hardware Security Platform for Crypto Exchanges

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/698086/Shift_Cryptosecurity_Logo.jpg )



The BitBox Basecamp solution makes it virtually impossible for hackers to steal private keys. It also allows exchanges to implement custom features such as phishing-resistant connection to their platform, offloading of private key storage, and end-to-end branding of their services to increase customer loyalty and retention.

"Our technology is based on over 20 man-years of development and is deployed in over 100 countries," said Dr. Douglas Bakkum, Co-founder and CEO at Shift, "As a result of our in-depth experience, we are able to create customized, high-security solutions for crypto exchanges that secures their most important asset - their clients' trust."

With the alarming increase in security breaches at online crypto exchanges resulting in over a billion dollars in theft, it has become a foregone conclusion that only hardware isolation of private keys in the possession of the owner or custodian can protect professional investors and consumers from online theft.

BitBox Basecamp provides maximum protection for online cryptocurrency transactions via five security pillars: physical isolation of private keys from the internet, advanced cryptographic security algorithms, state-of-the-art encryption and anti-phishing technology, second factor authentication (2FA), and multisignature support.

The company will also release its next generation hardware wallet available to consumers based on the new technology during Q3 2018.

About Shift Cryptosecurity

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, Shift Cryptosecurity is a privately held technology company dedicated to consumer and enterprise security solutions. Now a fast-growing team of specialists, Shift's in-depth knowledge of applied cryptographic engineering is exemplary.

Shift's flagship product, BitBox, is developed and built in Switzerland, and enjoyed by customers in over 100 countries. This unique hardware wallet equips individuals to easily store, protect, and transact cryptocurrencies with a standard of security that is unsurpassed. http://www.shiftcrypto.ch

For more information about BitBox Basecamp, contact Shift Cryptosecurity at media@shiftcrypto.ch, or meet us at CeBit 2018 , 11-15 June in Hannover, Germany. To set up a meeting, contact dario.duran@shiftcrypto.ch, +41-79-769-50-57.

