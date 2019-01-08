Shift Happens: The Paradigm of Digital Industries and Its New Growth Opportunities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, industrial markets are reactive, manual in operational transformation approaches. Digital transformation is poised to help organizations pre-empt scenarios, become more predictive and adaptive. At the same time, the transformation journey is unclear, complex and lacks clear ROI benefits. On the benefits side, organizations could become negative latency enterprises, which means customers will predict issues that will happen and prevent them from happening in the first place.

Frost & Sullivan's Industrial team will host a live, complimentary GIL briefing, "The Paradigm of Digital Industries and Growth Opportunities - Creative Destruction and Expansion of Traditional Business Models" on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at 8:00 AM EST (1 PM GMT). The interactive briefing will be hosted by Ram Ramasamy, Industry Director, Automation and IIoT at Frost & Sullivan. The briefing will help to identify the best path forward through digital chaos and avoid common pitfalls that many in the industry have experienced.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/2zt

"Ageing workforce and rising complexity in technologies is driving a widening consumption gap between data extraction and value-creation. This is driving customers to adopt smart digital offerings that will augment the available workforce and drive more from less," said Ramasamy. "Further, as customers focus on core activities – we predict the emergence of industrial subscription economy. A case in point: Customers will shed ownership of assets and shift to asset subscribership."

Join the briefing here and we will help you navigate the digital chaos!

Expert Insight You Don't Want to Miss:

Learn about the significant industrial shifts and enabling technologies driving customer journeys

Engage internally and externally, as digital is not about technology implementation but change, culture and organization management

Identify customer segments you need to target, based on their digital maturity

Discover new digital growth opportunities

This webinar will be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti.

