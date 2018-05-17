SHIFT Human 2.0 Launches the First Performance Research Study of Medical Surgeons Using the Active Recovery Management System, Featuring World Renowned Elite Sport Sleep Coach Nick Littlehales

MIAMI, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SHIFT Human 2.0 will launch the first health-tech service to redefine the individual approach to sleep by placing it at the center of wellness and performance -- "Active Recovery Management"—with an exclusive launch as a research partnership with the University of Tennessee Medical Center on May 31, 2018.

The official launch will include an interactive workshop that will run over two days for participating study members as well as a dinner featuring SHIFT Human 2.0's Director of Sleep Performance, Nick Littlehales and experts from the Human 2.0 team, a global health technology and human performance brand. The dinner will consist of a family themed education and conversation opportunity for the members, their families and special invited guest that will be entertained by a deep dive into sleep and the human experience.

After 34 years sleep industry experience and over 20 years in elite sport, it's always been clear how important sleep is to human wellbeing and personal performance and yet still taken very much for granted. Poor sleep quality has never been so evident than today, due to a general lack of education, awareness and application. Poor recovery reduces work ethic, enthusiasm, mood, motivation, alertness, awareness, decision making, anger management and clearly linked to a negative mindset leading to anxiety and depression, Nick Littlehales emphatically states.

The Active Recovery Management dinner will be hosted by the Cherokee Country Club, 5138 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville TN 3719 at 7:00pm.

Media RSVP's should be sent to: arm@shiftperformanceglobal.com

"Our goal in this partnership is to uncover solutions for sleep-health for medical professionals who face the greatest degree of stress—surgeons. Building on our 30+ years of experience in high-performance across the military, elite sport, and lifestyle markets to positively impact those who are charged with being their best for our communities is a great honor. We are fortunate to have the support from technology partners Hexoskin smart shirts and Emfit sleep sensors which will allow us to provide accurate insights and powerful solutions," noted SHIFT CEO Michael Torres.

Directed by Dr. Alex Cantafio (lead project surgeon) and the Human 2.0 team, this first of its kind partnership will set a new standard of care for medical staff that directly impacts staff wellness and performance. Dr. Cantafio stated "A comprehensive proactive recovery management program can keep health care providers at the top of their game so they can provide the high quality care for their patients and maintain their well-being, since meeting Nick and reading his book I have been able to begin to take control of my sleep quality and improve my recovery from periods of sleep deprivation."

The University and SHIFT Human 2.0 will publish research findings as well as develop a standard implementation model.

Headquartered in Miami FL, SHIFT Human 2.0 is a subsidiary of SHIFT Performance Global. SHIFT Human 2.0 is a cutting-edge health technology and performance company improving human experience through a portfolio of products, services, and physical locations.

Contact: Michael Torres

SHIFT Performance Inc / SHIFT Human 2.0

Phone: (305) 532-4774

195268@email4pr.com

www.shiftperformanceglobal.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shift-human-2-0-launches-the-first-performance-research-study-of-medical-surgeons-using-the-active-recovery-management-system-featuring-world-renowned-elite-sport-sleep-coach-nick-littlehales-300650205.html

SOURCE SHIFT Performance Inc

Related Links

https://www.shiftperformanceglobal.com

