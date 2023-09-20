Shift in Power: Germany Set to Lead Western Europe's SVOD Subscriptions by End of 2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western Europe OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts 2023 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Highlighting a significant shift, the report projects that by the close of this year, Germany will be leading the pack with more SVOD subscriptions than the UK. Notably, this gap is expected to widen in the subsequent years.

According to the forecasts, Western Europe's SVOD subscriptions are set to reach a staggering 273 million by 2029, marking an impressive increase from the 210 million recorded at the end of 2023. Delving deeper, the UK is expected to account for 6 million of the 63 million new additions. In contrast, Germany is projected to contribute 12 million, followed by France (11 million), Italy (10 million), and Spain (9 million).

Providing expert insights, Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, commented, "The UK currently stands as the most mature SVOD market in Western Europe. However, in the upcoming years, nations like Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are anticipated to outpace the UK in terms of new subscriptions."

Countries Featured in the Report:

Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Iceland , Ireland , Italy , Luxembourg , Malta , Netherlands , Norway , Portugal , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , and the UK.

Key Components of the Report:

This comprehensive report spanning 150 pages provides an in-depth exploration of movies and TV episodes in the OTT space.

The report is divided into:

Insight: An exhaustive 86-page document offering detailed country-specific analysis. Excel Workbook: Features data from 2015 to 2029 for the 18 countries covered. This section highlights household penetration, SVOD subscribers, OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes, AVOD revenues by prominent platforms, and summary tables by country and platform. A significant addition in 2023 is the Filter worksheet, ensuring seamless comparisons.

Major Players Highlighted:

The report underscores numerous industry leaders such as Amazon, Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO, MyCanal, Netflix, SkyShowtime, Viaplay, and Ziggo, among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value in 2023 210 Million Forecasted Market Value by 2029 273 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6 % Regions Covered Europe



