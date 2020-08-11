SHIFT Launches Adobe Creative Cloud Integration

Production companies of all sizes struggle with the same problems — making their work stand out, organizing large amounts of files, and securing their most valuable assets. SHIFT solves these problems by allowing creative teams to present content with beautifully branded sites, organize media files with metadata, manage dispersed teams with custom permissions, and secure content with visual and forensic watermarking.

"Simplified workflows are the dream of every creative; they want to focus on telling amazing stories," says Sue Skimore, head of partner relations for Adobe video. "Our collaboration with SHIFT helps our mutual customers streamline the video editing to publishing workflow."

Premiere Pro and After Effects users will be able to pull their assets from SHIFT, export sequences for feedback, and pull in timecoded comments directly onto their timeline, all from within their Adobe app. Photoshop and Illustrator users will also be able to import their SHIFT files and export documents as Links.

"We built SHIFT API-first to support the variety of workflows of our customers," says Jared Vincenti, Vice President of Product at SHIFT. "We're proud to collaborate with Adobe to allow editors, designers, and other creatives to benefit from the SHIFT platform right from their daily workflow."

Learn more by visiting https://shift.io/integrations

or install SHIFT with your Adobe apps:

https://exchange.adobe.com/creativecloud.details.104163.shift-panel.html.

About SHIFT

At SHIFT, we believe in simplifying and supporting the creative process. For us, that means offering seamless workflow solutions for video collaboration and providing enterprise-level functionality and security to the world's most influential content creators.

For two decades, creators from Hollywood to Madison Avenue have relied on MediaSilo and Wiredrive to tell stories that change the world. More recently, they've safeguarded their content like never before with SafeStream's on-demand watermarking technology. Now, after 20 years of listening and learning from our customers, we're solving the most pressing workflow challenges, and redefining the future of content production with the SHIFT platform.

