Shift Paradigm Announces Inclusion in Inc. Magazine's List of the Southwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Landing at number 123, companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list had an average growth rate of 557%.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Paradigm , a dynamic marketing performance firm dedicated to helping organizations align people, processes and technology around growth, today announced that they were named number 123 in Inc. magazine's fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"We are incredibly honored to be included in Inc. Magazine's list of fastest growing private companies in the southwest region," said Elizabeth Ross, chief executive officer at Shift Paradigm. "Our team is dedicated to helping our clients create the best modern marketing programs available and have made great strides to expand our offerings and expertise through acquisitions and strategic partnerships. We look forward to our continued growth in the coming years."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2019 and 2021, the companies had an average growth rate of 557% and, in 2021 alone, they added 16,116 jobs and nearly $5.5 billion to the Southwest region's economy. Companies based in the Austin, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fort Worth, Texas, areas had the highest growth rates overall.

"Shift Paradigm is dedicated to the Southwest region and believes in supporting the communities that we work in," added Ross. "We look forward to our continued growth in 2023 and beyond, as we help more brands build the most efficient, customer-centric and revenue-driven, marketing programs possible."

About Shift Paradigm

Shift Paradigm is a dynamic marketing performance firm dedicated to supporting our clients with advanced personalization and digital transformation through data fluidity and alignment of people, processes and technology around growth. For more information, visit us at www.shiftparadigm.com or email us at [email protected].

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

SOURCE Shift Paradigm