Shift Technology Announces Shift Claims Automation on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

PARIS and BOSTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Technology, a provider of decision automation and optimization solutions for the global insurance industry, today announced it has launched Shift Claims Automation on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering insurers and agents with more opportunities to settle straightforward claims without involving claims handlers or loss adjusters. Giving insurance companies' customer service professionals the tools, information, and knowledge to help settle claims more efficiently and accurately is one of the best ways to meet customer experience challenges facing the industry.

Shift Claims Automation is currently available on AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FnHKtUAN .

Shift Claims Automation functions as a virtual claims handler that helps customer service representatives or agents to resolve claims directly, bypassing the traditional claims process. The solution automatically validates all the information required to move a claim forward. An AI decision engine evaluates coverage granted by the policy, liability, validity/appropriateness of documentation, and the potential of the claim being fraudulent or suspicious. Allowing associates to close claims directly with customers can reduce the time required to remit payment, resulting in more satisfying customer experiences. Availability on AppExchange means that the solution will integrate with existing Salesforce deployments.

"Not all insurance claims are complex, and the ability to streamline those that are not, is beneficial to both insurer and insured alike," stated Jeremy Jawish, CEO and co-founder, Shift Technology. "Giving customer service associates and agents using Salesforce access to Shift Claims Automation is like pairing them with an experienced claims handler who is helping them make the best decision for their customer, resulting in a better outcome for all involved."

"Shift Claims Automation is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they drive digital transformation for customers by putting AI in the hands of frontline employees," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Follow Shift Technology on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shift-technology

Follow Shift Technology on Twitter: https://twitter.com/shiftechnology

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Shift Technology

Shift Technology delivers the only AI-native decision automation and optimization solutions built specifically for the global insurance industry. Addressing several critical processes across the insurance policy lifecycle, the Shift Insurance Suite helps insurers achieve faster, more accurate claims and policy resolutions. Shift has analyzed billions of insurance transactions to date and was presented Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Global Claims Solutions for Insurance Market Leadership Award. For more information, please visit www.shift-technology.com .

Contacts:

Rob Morton

Corporate Communications

Shift Technology

+1.617.416.9216

[email protected]

SOURCE Shift Technology

Related Links

https://www.shift-technology.com

