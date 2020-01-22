Shift Technology Names Nathalie Parent Chief People Officer
Veteran HR Professional Joins Executive Management Team to Support Global Growth
Jan 22, 2020, 06:30 ET
PARIS and BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Technology, a provider of AI-native fraud detection and claims automation solutions for the global insurance industry, today announced Nathalie Parent has joined the company as its Chief People Officer. Most recently, Parent served as Chief HR Officer for Selligent, where she was responsible for the development and implementation of global human resources programs for the 400‑employee company. Prior to her tenure at Selligent, she held the role of Senior Vice President, EMEA at SAP, with responsibility for driving innovative people management programs for employees in more than 50 countries.
"We're in an exciting time as our company continues to expand globally. At the same time, international growth represents interesting new challenges and opportunities for an organization like ours," explained Jeremy Jawish, CEO and co-founder, Shift Technology. "Nathalie brings a wealth of experience in building HR programs designed specifically for high-growth technology companies, like Shift."
As part of the company's executive management team, Parent is tasked with building out the human resources function to best support Shift's strategic growth strategy. This includes not only core functional areas such as talent acquisition, training and education, but also putting in place programs to ensure a continued focus on promoting Shift's corporate culture and values.
"My philosophy has long been that HR must find the right balance between providing strategic advice and offering hands-on management and doing so in a way that best matches the company's business strategy and maturity," stated Parent. "I look forward to putting this philosophy into practice here at Shift and being an integral part of its next growth phase."
Parent brings a nearly 30-year track record of implementing successful people management and HR programs to her current role at Shift. She had held global HR leadership roles in Belgium, Canada, Germany, and the UK for companies including Selligent, SAP, Corel and IBM Cognos. Parent is also an External Director on the WorldatWork Board of Directors, a not-for-profit global HR association providing education, conferences, and research focused on global human resources issues.
About Shift Technology
Shift Technology delivers the only AI-native fraud detection and claims automation solutions built specifically for the global insurance industry. Our SaaS solutions identify individual and network fraud with double the accuracy of competing offerings, and provide contextual guidance to help insurers achieve faster, more accurate claim resolutions. Shift has analyzed hundreds of millions of claims to date and was named by CB Insights to the 2018 Global AI Top 100. For more information please visit www.shift-technology.com.
SOURCE Shift Technology
