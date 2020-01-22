Shift Technology Names Nathalie Parent Chief People Officer

"We're in an exciting time as our company continues to expand globally. At the same time, international growth represents interesting new challenges and opportunities for an organization like ours," explained Jeremy Jawish, CEO and co-founder, Shift Technology. "Nathalie brings a wealth of experience in building HR programs designed specifically for high-growth technology companies, like Shift."

As part of the company's executive management team, Parent is tasked with building out the human resources function to best support Shift's strategic growth strategy. This includes not only core functional areas such as talent acquisition, training and education, but also putting in place programs to ensure a continued focus on promoting Shift's corporate culture and values.

"My philosophy has long been that HR must find the right balance between providing strategic advice and offering hands-on management and doing so in a way that best matches the company's business strategy and maturity," stated Parent. "I look forward to putting this philosophy into practice here at Shift and being an integral part of its next growth phase."

Parent brings a nearly 30-year track record of implementing successful people management and HR programs to her current role at Shift. She had held global HR leadership roles in Belgium, Canada, Germany, and the UK for companies including Selligent, SAP, Corel and IBM Cognos. Parent is also an External Director on the WorldatWork Board of Directors, a not-for-profit global HR association providing education, conferences, and research focused on global human resources issues.

