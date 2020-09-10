Shift to Add Three Senior Executives with Finance, Product, and Marketing Experience at leading companies to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online used car marketplace Shift Technologies Inc. ("Shift") today announced new additions to its planned public-company Board of Directors following the approval and completion of its pending merger with Insurance Acquisition Corporation (INSU). Victoria McInnis, Kellyn Kenny, and Adam Nash (who became a Director in May) will join Shift's existing directors Emily Melton, Manish Patel, Jason Krikorian, as well as Shift's Co-CEOs Toby Russell and George Arison on the Board. All three are former executives of global consumer companies including General Motors, Wealthfront, and Capital One.

"The addition of Victoria, Adam, and Kellyn is a huge win for Shift as each brings enormous talent, intelligence and breadth of experience at a critical time in our growth," said Shift co-CEO George Arison. "We are particularly excited to continue to build a strong, diverse, and balanced board once we are a public company and leverage the huge market opportunity created by consumers' growing preference for online car buying."

"The addition of our new board members marks a new phase for us as a company, bringing together experienced leaders from diverse backgrounds to help lead us to further success," said Shift co-CEO Toby Russell.

Ms. McInnis is a long-time automotive industry senior executive. In her more than 20 years of leadership and broad operational roles at General Motors, McInnis earned a reputation as a change leader and champion of women's professional growth. She brings deep financial expertise, having served as Vice President of Internal Audit and Chief Tax Officer at GM, in addition to serving as Audit Chair for VectoIQ, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that recently completed its merger with zero-emissions truck company Nikola. Ms. McInnis earned a Juris Doctor degree and her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Western Ontario, and an MBA from the University of Windsor.

Mr. Nash is a CEO and product leader, investor, and speaker who is a recognized visionary in the development of products that delight consumers. Adam previously served as CEO and COO of Wealthfront, where he championed the creation of a new category of automated investment services, growing assets under management from less than $100 million to more than $4 billion. As Vice President of Product at Dropbox, he led the teams responsible for strategy and management of products that served more than 600 million users. He also served as Vice President of Product at LinkedIn, responsible for user experience, growth, search, and mobile. Mr. Nash holds an MBA from the Harvard University School of Business and B.S. and M.S. degrees in computer science from Stanford University.

Ms. Kenny is a transformational marketing leader with a reputation for accelerating growth inside some of the world's most iconic consumer brands including Hilton, Microsoft, Uber, as well as Capital One, a leading used car purchase lender. Most recently, she served as Global CMO for Hilton Worldwide where her teams work across 18 trading brands, 120 countries, and over 100 million loyalty members led to Hilton's largest annual growth on record. She has extensive expertise in hyper-local marketplace advertising, the virtuous-cycle of building a loyal customer base, and the network effects of scaled regional and national expansion. She places a premium on work-place culture, and diversity, inclusion, and belonging. She was a member of Hilton's Senior Leadership Group during 2018 and 2019 when Fortune named Hilton the #1 Best Place to Work in the US. Ms. Kenny earned an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a B.A. in Economics from Colgate University.

About Shift

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto e-commerce platform on a mission to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. With instant quotes and at-home pickup, Shift saves sellers time and money. Shift's technology platform enables a fully mobile digital transaction experience including an on-demand at-home test drive. Shift's 150+-point inspection and seven-day return guarantee help consumers buy and sell with confidence. Since launching car sales in 2014, Shift has raised equity from investors including Threshold Ventures, Highland Capital Partners, DCM, certain funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management L.P., Alliance Ventures, BMW iVentures, G2VP, among others. For more information please visit https://shift.com/ .

