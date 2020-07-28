Shift Transit Announces Three-Year MoGo Contract Extension Award

Shift Transit has been integral to the success of the MoGo program over the course of the last several years," said MoGo Executive Director Lisa Nuszkowski. "Their flexibility, responsiveness, and emphasis on collaboration are truly appreciated, and we look forward to continue working with them to scale MoGo to new heights."

"We are honored to receive MoGo's vote of confidence in our performance with this 3-year contract extension," said Eddie Inlow, CEO of Shift Transit. "I also want to take this opportunity to thank our terrific Detroit team for all of their hard work and determination over the last several years – they have been essential to our success every step of the way."

Since the service launched, Shift Transit has served as the system's sole operator, overseeing station siting and installations, bike/station maintenance, bike/station repair, rebalancing, and customer service. In addition, Shift Transit oversees MoGo's e-bike program, which includes 50 Boost bikes. The e-bikes have proven to be extremely popular with riders, accounting for more than 30 percent of overall trips, even though they make up less than 10 percent of the fleet.

Last month, the MoGo program expanded its service footprint, adding 31 stations and 140 bikes to its fleet, for a total of 75 stations and 620 bikes. The service also expanded into new parts of the city, including the Livernois and McNichols neighborhood, as well as the cities of Ferndale, Royal Oak, Oak Park, Berkley, and Huntington Woods. The expansion has already paid significant dividends, sparking a 26 percent trip increase year-over-year for the month of June. In addition, through the first six months of 2020, MoGo usage is up 28 percent year-over-year.

About Shift Transit

Shift Transit is a leading provider in shared mobility operations, managing 18,000 mobility assets on a daily basis. Shift Transit offers clients a robust suite of services, including vehicle maintenance, repair, recharging/refueling, rebalancing, marketing and sales, and government relations support.

For more information, visit www.shifttransit.net

