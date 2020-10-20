Shift Unveils New Brand Strategy Championing Used Cars

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online used car marketplace Shift (NASDAQ: SFT) has today unveiled its new brand strategy, including an ad campaign, new look and feel and an official spokesperson for the company.

The rebrand is the culmination of a months-long strategy as part of its growth trajectory. In seeking to create a unique brand position, Shift sought out boutique brand agency Register by Design, whose founder and Chief Strategy Officer Lucy Farey-Jones led major automotive brands, like Audi, to achieve historic success.

The overarching theme of the new Shift brand is embracing and celebrating used cars — unique in a category that often pushes consumers to purchase brand new vehicles. Used cars are often inherently cheaper, and therefore ultimately better for consumers. But while most consumers rationally understand that buying a used car is a smarter decision — and Shift agrees — they often don't feel good doing so, in large part because of the stigma and hassle associated with it.

It was this insight that inspired the company's new brand. By being driver-centric and tech-forward, Shift is challenging the traditional model to give consumers a better used car buying experience — one they can feel good about. Shift proudly celebrates and champions used cars, and the savvy consumers who buy them. We value their time, their money, and their needs — and we believe they should not have to choose between feeling good and making a smart decision.

In the spirit of rationality, the inaugural campaign for the new brand is called "Straight Shooter," and features as its spokesperson noted comedy actor Martin Starr, who is known for his roles as "Gilfoyle" on HBO's Silicon Valley and "Bill Haverchuck" on NBC's Freaks and Geeks.

"We aren't afraid to say that used cars are a savvy decision — one that everyone should feel good about, and have access to," said Tracy Lessin, Vice President of Marketing at Shift. "We wanted to call it like we see it and align with our savvy consumer. The logical arguments in favor of used cars are so obvious; partnering with Martin Starr's straightforward brand of humor was a perfect way to dispel the myth that buying a new car is better. There is a door number three, and that's Shift."

The brand reinforces the company's mission to make buying a used car simple, fair, and accessible for everyone. This important consumer purchase is made all the more approachable and accessible by Shift's unique service offering, which leverages modern technology to introduce more convenience and remove traditional obstacles like opaque pricing and trips to the DMV.

"Used cars are a huge market hidden in plain sight. People know that buying used makes rational sense but there's a gap in the market for a brand to make an emotional connection around the savviness of buying used," commented Farey-Jones, Register's founder. "With their driver-centered, tech-forward process, Shift is on a mission to make used cars fun, fair, and accessible for everyone — at the core of that, to make buying a used car feel better than buying new."

The new "Straight Shooter" campaign ads featuring Martin Starr will run on various channels beginning Oct. 21.

About Shift

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift's mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information, visit www.shift.com .

