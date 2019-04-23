Shift3 Technologies Develops Listing Alert, a New App to Empower Real Estate Brokerages with Instant Property Information Before Availability on MLS

FRESNO, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift3 Technologies (Shift3), a software-development-as-a-service firm, today announced the launch of Listing Alert, an app designed to give real estate brokers and agents advanced, exclusive access to listings before they appear on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). The app allows agents to instantly alert other agents within the same brokerage of new listings so that firm has the first opportunity to sell the property before the information goes public. The pre-listing access allows agents to start marketing and organizing their delayed and coming-soon listings at the time the listing is taken.

"When we met with Shift3, we instantly knew they understood our vision," said Sandra Cox, CEO, Listing Alert. "Shift3 developed a beautiful application that helped us fill a critical industry need. This application is going to revolutionize the real estate industry by streamlining processes that help agents focus on what matters most – selling homes and changing lives."

Currently, most brokerages write down pre-MLS listings on a white board within the office to share new properties internally. Agents commonly working remotely or spending their days out of the office showing homes often miss new listing notifications. Listing Alert notifies all the agents within a brokerage instantly when a new property is listed by a fellow agent, before it hits the MLS. It gives all the agents in the firm the advantage when it comes to sharing that listing with their potential buyers.

"At Shift3, we develop apps that modernize workflows to drive efficiency and create competitive advantages for clients," said Irma Olguin Jr., CEO, Shift3. "When our technological know-how is combined with an experienced professional who truly understands the needs of their industry, we can revolutionize processes."

