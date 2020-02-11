Shift4 Payments Adds Order-at-the-Table Functionality to SkyTab, Their Innovative Mobile Payment Solution

SkyTab combines state-of-the-art hardware with simple and intuitive software to deliver an exceptional order- and pay-at-the-table experience for restaurants and their guests. Its user-friendly payment interface supports EMV chip cards, NFC mobile payments and traditional swiped card transactions. SkyTab also includes the ability to split checks, add tips and offers guests their choice of an e-receipt or a paper receipt via the built-in printer.

With this update, SkyTab users will be able to seamlessly and efficiently execute the entire dining process from the initial order to the final payment — with both staff- and guest-facing interfaces — all on the same mobile device. Additional ordering functionalities include support for item modifiers, coursing, a quick search feature, instant table and menu syncing, and more.

By eliminating the need for servers to walk back and forth to a stationary POS system, SkyTab improves operational efficiency so that restaurants are able to serve more customers and turn tables faster. Waitstaff can also re-order menu items from the device, making it quick and easy to order another round of drinks or add a second appetizer.

In addition to payment acceptance and ordering, SkyTab also delivers unique functionality that adds enhanced value for Shift4's customers. Restaurant patrons are prompted to rate their service at the end of the transaction. If the rating is below a predetermined threshold, a text message alert is immediately sent to management. This allows the business to address unhappy guests and resolve their concerns before they leave, preventing negative online reviews. Further, SkyTab's e-receipt capabilities allow the restaurant to automatically populate their customer database for email marketing and loyalty programs.

SkyTab integrates with Shift4's Lighthouse Business Management System, which includes remote reporting as well as management tools for social media, customer engagement, loyalty and online reputation.

Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman states, "Although pay-at-the-table solutions had previously struggled to gain widespread adoption in the U.S., we have seen considerable acceptance of SkyTab. SkyTab is the U.S. payment industry's first pay-at-the-table solution available at a price point that makes it really compelling to implement. With the addition of order-at-the-table functionality, SkyTab now delivers a complete mobile solution for restaurants."

For more information on SkyTab, visit skytab.com.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments is the leader in integrated payment processing, delivering a complete ecosystem of solutions that extend beyond payments to include a wide range of value-added services. The company's groundbreaking technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, e-commerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With an expansive global footprint that includes 14 offices across North America and Europe and over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processes more than 3.7 billion transactions annually for over 225,000 businesses, representing over $200 billion in payments each year. For additional information, visit shift4.com.

