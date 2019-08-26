Shift4 Payments Announces New Tableside Ordering Solution

By eliminating the need for waitstaff to walk back and forth to a stationary POS system, Tableside provides considerable improvements to efficiency so that restaurants are able to serve more customers, turn tables faster and provide a better guest experience.

This solution can be obtained for a low monthly fee or purchased at a subsidized cost by Shift4 customers.

Tableside is just one of numerous mobile offerings available from Shift4 Payments. The company also recently announced SkyTab, their cutting-edge pay-at-the-table solution that combines proprietary mobile hardware with simple and intuitive software. SkyTab also includes unique features like innovative customer engagement functionality.

Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman states, "The efficiency benefits offered by a mobile ordering and pay-at-the-table solution are undeniable. When that functionality is delivered in a fully integrated package such as Tableside, it can be truly transformational for the business."

For more information, visit shift4.com.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments is the leader in integrated payment processing, delivering a complete ecosystem of solutions that extend beyond payments to include a wide range of value-added services. The company's groundbreaking technologies help power over 300 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, e-commerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With an expansive global footprint that includes eight offices across the U.S. and Europe and over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processes more than a billion transactions annually for nearly 200,000 businesses, representing over $100 billion in payments each year. For additional information, visit shift4.com.

