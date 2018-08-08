Shift4 Payments Announces Strategic Partnership and Integrated Solution with Constellation Payments

ALLENTOWN, Pa. and HATBORO, Pa., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift4 Payments, the leader in secure payment processing, today announced a new strategic partnership with Constellation Payments, a global gateway and merchant services provider, to deliver integrated payment solutions to businesses that operate in numerous industries.

Through this collaboration, advanced payment technologies and solutions will be available to numerous software providers operating under the Jonas Software division of Constellation Software, Inc. The partnership will benefit businesses in a variety of industries, including hospitality, club management, salon/spa, retail, foodservice and additional specialized verticals. These solutions are available today through Shift4's integrations with Springer-Miller Systems, Atrio and Innosoft. Additional integrations are currently in progress, including MSI Solutions.

Shift4's suite of payment solutions includes the layered security of EMV, PCI-validated point-to-point encryption and tokenization in addition to powerful auditing, accounting and reporting tools. This partnership will also support hospitality-specific needs, such as processing deposits, incremental authorizations and servicing multiple locations and chains.

Merchants can also take advantage of Shift4's complete payment solution, which offers everything needed to securely process payments and streamline costs and operations — including merchant services and point-to-point encrypted EMV devices. This all-in-one offering unites each component of the payment process into a single program for a superior and seamless experience.

"I'm extremely excited about working with Shift4 Payments," said Allan Lamar, President of Constellation Payments. "The partnership aligns with our commitment to always deliver simple, reliable and secure solutions to our partners and their customers. Together, we'll be helping businesses of all kinds simplify and secure their payment process."

"We're dedicated to making sure our merchants and partners have access to the most powerful and secure tools and technologies," said Jared Isaacman, CEO of Shift4 Payments. "Our partnership with Constellation Payments helps us provide a unique solution that goes beyond securing payments, with benefits that reach across the entire enterprise."

To learn more about Shift4 Payments and their solutions, call 800.265.5795 or email sales@shift4.com.

For more information on Constellation Payments, call 888.248.7060 or email sales@csipay.com.

About Shift4 Payments



Shift4 Payments is the leader in secure payment processing solutions, powering the top point-of-sale and software providers across numerous verticals, including Food & Beverage, Hospitality, Lodging, Gaming, Retail, and e-Commerce. This includes the company's Harbortouch, Restaurant Manager, POSitouch, and Future POS brands, as well as over 300 additional software integrations in virtually every industry. With eight offices across the U.S. and Europe, 7,000 sales partners, and three state-of-the-art data centers, the company securely processes over 1 billion transactions annually for nearly 200,000 businesses, representing over $100 billion in payments each year. For additional information, visit shift4.com.

About Constellation Payments



Constellation Payments is a leading global gateway and merchant services provider with special expertise in software integration and recurring transactions. By investing in building a state-of-the-art infrastructure, and partnering with best-in-breed vendors, the company has become a trusted, single-source payment technology and support partner to software companies, franchisors, direct sales organizations, and large merchants through the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, the EU and Southeast Asia. Constellation Payments offers a range of payment processing solutions from competitively-priced merchant accounts and recurring billing solutions, to hosted payment pages and payment gateway services. For more information, visit Constellation Payments.

SOURCE Shift4 Payments

