Shift4 Payments Launches New Company Website

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift4 Payments, the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, today announced the launch of their new company website — found at shift4.com. The new website was designed to help business owners, software developers and resellers navigate the many solutions and integration options available from Shift4.

Shift4 uses the power of secure payment processing, advanced data analytics and a turnkey approach to managing integrations to make software easier to use, more powerful and less expensive for merchants.

Shift4 securely processes more than a billion transactions annually for nearly 200,000 businesses, representing over $100 billion in payments each year. The company's unique, vertically integrated approach delivers a complete ecosystem of solutions that extends beyond secure payment processing to include a wide range of value-added services, such as business intelligence and analytics, point-of-sale software, third-party integrations and more. Shift4's solutions are compatible with over 300 software suites in virtually every industry and are supported by thousands of resellers nationwide.

The new website includes an interactive tool that enables these partners to design a customized integration plan, leveraging the Shift4 ecosystem to unlock value in their core software offerings.

"We are excited to unveil the brand-new shift4.com that we've worked so hard to bring to life," said Jared Isaacman, CEO of Shift4 Payments. "The new site presents our best-in-class payment solutions to the industry while also delivering a powerful resource for our partners and customers."

The company's new website was created completely in-house and was the result of a global collaborative effort across Shift4's multiple offices — including Allentown, Las Vegas and their development team in Vilnius, Lithuania.

To learn more about Shift4 Payments and their solutions, visit shift4.com, call 800.265.5795 or email sales@shift4.com.

