Shift4 Payments Launches Third-Party POS Marketplace, With DoorDash as Major Integration Partner

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift4 Payments, the leader in secure payment processing solutions, today announced it has launched a marketplace for complementary third-party software applications to enhance the point-of-sale (POS) systems used by their customers.

DoorDash, the nation's largest and fastest-growing on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery, was chosen as a strategic launch partner. Numerous additional third-party applications will be available in Shift4's marketplace. These include solutions for online ordering, online reservations, employee scheduling, accounting, loyalty, marketing, reservations and more.

With this integration, orders placed through DoorDash will sync directly with Shift4's various POS software brands, including Harbortouch, Restaurant Manager, POSitouch and Future POS. By integrating online ordering and delivery services into the POS system, merchants are able to eliminate separate iPads or tablets that were previously needed to manage these services. That functionality can now be seamlessly incorporated into the POS system itself, with all orders managed from one central location. This ultimately saves the restaurant money, frees up counter space and streamlines overall operations. In addition to increased operational efficiency and cost savings, this integration also greatly improves the merchant's reporting data since all orders are being handled by a single system.

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities across the United States and Canada. DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. DoorDash ensures a best-in-class customer experience through a full integration with the merchant's POS system. POS integrations allow DoorDash to onboard and scale merchants rapidly.

Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman states, "We are constantly working to empower our merchant customers with new tools to help their business. Our best-in-class secure payments platform serves as the foundation for an entire merchant ecosystem, delivering not only payment processing services, but also seamless integration with leading POS systems and software, powerful business management tools and access to a wide array of third-party services through our marketplace. DoorDash is one of the leading third-party services used today, so this integration brings substantial value to our restaurant customers."

Shift4's Marketplace is part of the company's Lighthouse Business Management System, an online control panel which provides Shift4 customers with extensive reporting capabilities, remote POS system management, a customer engagement platform, and tools to manage the business's social media presence and online reputation. The Shift4 Marketplace connects app developers to over 100,000 merchants with a single integration, delivering widespread distribution for developers while providing merchants with access to valuable business tools.

For more information about Shift4's third-party marketplace, visit shift4.com/marketplace.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments is the leader in integrated payment processing, delivering a complete ecosystem of solutions that extend beyond payments to include a wide range of value-added services. The company's groundbreaking technologies help power over 300 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, e-commerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With an expansive global footprint that includes eight offices across the U.S. and Europe and over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processes more than a billion transactions annually for nearly 200,000 businesses, representing over $100 billion in payments each year. For additional information, visit shift4.com.

Media Contact

Nate Hirshberg

AVP, Marketing

Shift4 Payments

888.276.2108 x1107

nhirshberg@shift4.com

SOURCE Shift4 Payments