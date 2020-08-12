SHIFT44 Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that SHIFT44 is No. 373 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. A 1,227% three-year growth rate landed SHIFT44 in the ranks for the first time and within the top Inc. 500.

SHIFT44

"With focus on our proprietary technology and our ability to publish unique content, we are able to deliver results for our clients," SHIFT44 CEO Corey McCutchen said. "I'm proud of our team for all of their hard work, day in and day out, which has resulted in us sitting with an elite group of companies on the Inc. 500."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over one million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 500 and the larger Inc. 5000 group can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands Aug. 12.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

ABOUT SHIFT44

SHIFT44 is a data-driven marketing services company that helps companies acquire their best customers by utilizing our proprietary digital technology and expansive consumer audience. Led by a team of industry veterans, the company provides customized solutions for customer acquisition services by leveraging self-declared, first-party data including demographic, attitudinal & behavioral insights. We provide meaningful content that captures audiences at scale and connects advertisers with consumers on a performance-based marketing model. We work with large consumer brands, advertising agencies, and growth-minded marketers across the United States. Learn more at www.shift44.com.

CONTACT

Corey McCutchen

[email protected]

(516) 380-7380

SOURCE SHIFT44

