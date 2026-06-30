Shift5 Achieves Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Listing, Enhancing Data Protection for Defense Operations

CSfC listing builds on NIAP foundation to support broader range of classified operations

ARLINGTON, Va., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5, the Operational Intelligence platform for America's defense and transportation systems, today announced it has been listed as an eligible vendor on the National Security Agency's Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) program. Building on the company's NIAP certification achieved in November 2025, this CSfC listing provides defense customers with enhanced data protection capabilities.

Shift5

The CSfC program enables U.S. government customers to deploy commercial encryption solutions that meet NSA standards. Shift5's listing validates the company's Data-At-Rest Protection (DARP) software for use across operational technology edge devices deployed in tactical environments. The security software also enables data to be transported without the administrative burden typically required for handling sensitive information.

"CSfC listing gives defense customers confidence that our solution meets the highest security standards," said Ronak Shah, Chief Technology Officer at Shift5. "Just as important - it streamlines the authorization process. Instead of starting from scratch, customers have pre-validated assurance from the NSA. That reduces integration timelines and gets capabilities into the field faster."

"This listing isn't a one-time certification - it requires sustained vulnerability management and compliance updates," continued Shah. "That commitment reflects the maturity of both our technology and security operations."

The CSfC listing, evaluated by Gossamer Security Solutions, applies to Shift5's hardware devices equipped with DARP software. CSfC is recognized across the Department of War and other federal agencies.

About Shift5

Former military officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments founded Shift5 to transform untapped operational technology into actionable insights that enable peak performance and cyber resilience for America's defense and transportation systems. Built for the field and tested in the most demanding environments, Shift5's Operational Intelligence platform equips operations, maintenance, and cybersecurity teams with the infrastructure and analytics to detect threats, anticipate failures, and respond with confidence. Today, military customers and leading transportation companies rely on Shift5 for the safety, security, and reliability of current fleets and next-generation assets.

For more information, visit www.shift5.io.

Media Contact:

Shift5, Inc.

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SOURCE Shift5