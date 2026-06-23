Shift5 Formalizes Executive Leadership Team Following Best Q1 in Company History

Toby Magsig confirmed as President and CEO; senior leaders elevated to C-suite roles; and Fred Rudesheim named Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel as company accelerates across defense and critical infrastructure markets

ARLINGTON, Va., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5, the Operational Intelligence platform for America's defense and transportation systems, today announced the permanent appointment of Toby Magsig as President and Chief Executive Officer, the elevation of several senior leaders to C-suite roles, and the addition of Fred Rudesheim as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel. The announcements reflect the Board's confidence in the team that drove Shift5's strongest Q1 on record.

The Shift5 Executive Team

Magsig has served as President and Interim CEO since January, leading the company through a period of significant customer growth. His permanent appointment comes as Shift5 formalizes the leadership team that has been driving these results, elevating Samantha Segall to Chief Growth Officer, Ryan Sublett to Chief Financial Officer, and Sam Rajachudamani to Chief Strategy Officer. The company also welcomes Fred Rudesheim as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel.

"Shift5 just had its best Q1 in company history - that doesn't happen by accident," said Ret. Gen. Rich Clarke, Shift5 Chairman of the Board and former SOCOM Commander. "This team has been executing at the highest level, and Toby has led them with the focus and discipline you expect from a combat-proven leader. In a world where our national defense increasingly depends on the resilience of our critical platforms, these appointments reflect the Board's confidence that Toby and this team can scale Shift5's impact across the fleets that keep our nation secure."

"The threats facing our defense and transportation systems aren't slowing down, and neither are we," said Toby Magsig, Shift5 President and CEO. "The people we're recognizing today have been in the fight - delivering for our customers day in and day out. This team knows what's at stake, and we have the capability and the will to bolster the platforms that defend our nation."

Samantha Segall, Chief Growth Officer, oversees Shift5's federal sales, marketing, and external affairs functions, driving the company's growth across defense and critical infrastructure markets.

Ryan Sublett, Chief Financial Officer, leads the company's finance, accounting, and business operations functions, spearheading Shift5's capital strategy.

Sam Rajachudamani, Chief Strategy Officer, oversees corporate strategy, partnerships, and long-range planning as Shift5 expands its platform and customer base.

Fred Rudesheim, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, brings deep experience in complex government contracting and compliance. He joins Shift5 from Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.'s Washington, D.C. office, where he led the firm's national commercial litigation and compliance practice. Prior to private practice, Rudesheim served on active duty in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps, where he led legal teams across fiscal, contract, and employment matters at home and abroad.

Ronak Shah remains Chief Technology Officer, continuing to lead Shift5's engineering and product teams as the company refines its current solutions and develops new technologies.

About Shift5

Former military officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments founded Shift5 to transform untapped operational technology into actionable insights that enable peak performance and cyber resilience for America's defense and transportation systems. Built for the field and tested in the most demanding environments, Shift5's Operational Intelligence platform equips operations, maintenance, and cybersecurity teams with the infrastructure and analytics to detect threats, anticipate failures, and respond with confidence. Today, military customers and leading transportation companies rely on Shift5 for the safety, security, and reliability of current fleets and next-generation assets.

For more information, visit www.shift5.io.

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SOURCE Shift5