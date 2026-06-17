Shift5 and Rune Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Defense Platform Sustainment and Readiness

Combined capabilities aim to reduce unplanned downtime, eliminate sustainment gaps, improve operational decision-making, and keep critical assets mission-ready across contested environments.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5 and Rune Technologies today announced a strategic partnership focused on transforming how the U.S. military sustains its platforms. By combining Shift5's near real-time onboard data collection and analysis across weapon system platforms with Rune's AI-enabled predictive logistics software, the partnership delivers a powerful new approach to keeping assets mission-ready.

Shift5 Operational Data Integrated into TyrOS

The joint force faces a persistent readiness challenge: the gap between what's happening on a platform and the historical data typically used to make sustainment decisions. Shift5 provides continuous, normalized data directly from air, maritime, and ground vehicles, enabling visibility into platform health, usage, and maintenance indicators in real time. Rune's TyrOS platform applies AI-enabled analytics and sustainment decision support to that operational picture, helping commanders anticipate requirements, optimize resources, and coordinate sustainment activities across the force.

"When it comes to addressing readiness challenges across the services, this partnership fills a critical gap," said Toby Magsig, President and Interim CEO of Shift5. "Shift5 extracts real-time data from platforms, analyzes it to deliver capabilities like predictive maintenance, and makes it accessible across a common data layer to power next-gen applications. Rune puts that data to work across the broader logistics enterprise, cutting lead times and reducing parts shortages."

"Platform health data is incredibly valuable, and the real opportunity is what happens when that information is integrated into the larger sustainment ecosystem," said Dave Tuttle, CEO of Rune Technologies. "By combining Shift5's exceptional platform level data and information sets with TyrOS, commanders can better anticipate maintenance requirements, coordinate logistics resources, support autonomous resupply operations, and make more informed sustainment decisions across the battlespace at all echelons."

Both companies are supporting the Army's Next-Generation Command and Control (NGC2) prototype effort and are actively working with other stakeholders across the Department of War to improve platform readiness and drive predictive sustainment and contested logistics modernization.

Contested logistics is one of six priorities identified by the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, underscoring the urgency of the capability both companies are working to deliver.

About Shift5

Former military officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments founded Shift5 to transform untapped operational technology into actionable insights that enable peak performance and cyber resilience for America's defense and transportation systems. Built for the field and tested in the most demanding environments, Shift5's Operational Intelligence platform equips operations, maintenance, and cybersecurity teams with the infrastructure and analytics to detect threats, anticipate failures, and respond with confidence. Today, military customers and leading transportation companies rely on Shift5 for the safety, security, and reliability of current fleets and next-generation assets.

For more information, visit www.shift5.io.

About Rune Technologies

Rune Technologies is revolutionizing military logistics through AI-enabled predictive software that operates in contested environments where communications are denied or degraded. Rune's TyrOS platform transforms manual logistics processes into intelligent supply webs that anticipate needs, optimize resources, and enable distributed operations at machine speed, even when supply lines are targeted by near-peer adversaries. Founded by veterans with deep operational experience and Silicon Valley engineering talent, Rune is ensuring military effectiveness through precise execution of critical logistics operations.

For more information, visit runetech.co.

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SOURCE Shift5