Shift5 Announces André Browne as the New Director of Engineering

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5, the rapidly-growing cybersecurity and data company based out of Rosslyn, VA, has announced its most recent addition to the engineering department. André Browne joins Shift5 as the new Director of Engineering, where he will build and guide the engineering team that creates next generation cyber defense and edge computing platforms.

André Browne

"We're thrilled to have such a seasoned and strong addition to our team. André will lead our product engineering team into Shift5's next phase of rapid growth. While fleet assets like locomotives and maritime vessels may look quite different from the outside, from a digital perspective there are broad similarities. André will lead the continued development of Shift5's platform and suite of maintenance, cybersecurity, and operational intelligence applications to make the world's fleets smarter and safer," said Josh Lospinoso, CEO of Shift5.

With his 20+ years of experience building, deploying and maintaining applications, André has developed enterprise grade software for a wide array of industries including Telecom, Data Privacy, Robotics, Automation, Retail, Logistics, Insurance, Power, Space, Aviation and more. He joins Shift5 from VMware Tanzu Labs where he anchored multiple Digital Transformation teams. There he worked with FedEx, The Home Depot, Dicks Sporting Goods, USAF, Section 31, Great American Insurance Group, GE Power and others as they ventured to modernize their approaches to software development. Having formerly worked for multiple startups his work in new and emerging technology spaces has resulted in 20+ patents assignments, and counting.

"As the world becomes more and more connected the need to protect our planes, trains and automobiles could not be more apparent," says Browne. "I am humbled and excited by the opportunity to lead the charge of building our cyber defense apparatus and also open up the rich datasets that exist on the edge. Shift5 is here to create a seismic shift in this space and I am happy to help build the team that will shape what it means to have protection and analytics on the edge."

About Shift5

Shift5 is the premier transportation cybersecurity and data collection company. Their data-driven solutions protect the world's most critical assets and unlock operational insights that allow them to run smarter, safer, and more efficiently. To learn more, visit www.shift5.io .

Media Contact:

Nicole Wheeler

610-246-1185

[email protected]

SOURCE Shift5, Inc.