Shift5 Announces Appointment of Joe Lea as the New President

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5, the leader in fleet cyber security and operational intelligence, is excited to announce that Joe Lea has joined the executive team as its President. He will be working out of the Shift5 Headquarters in Rosslyn VA, where his focus and passion will be on building a world class team and scaling Shift5 as a Product company that dominates the markets around securing and managing fleets of the world's most critical assets.

Joe brings over 20 years of product, security and business experience to Shift5. He led Product for Armis, Inc., the leader in IoT security, helping drive to its recent $2B valuation. Before that he was the Head of Product at Tanium, the endpoint management and security platform used by half of the Forture 500 and currently valued at $9B. Both are high flying startups and Forbes Cloud 100 standouts where Joe built the teams and operating models that spawned portfolios of offerings spanning the fields of security and systems management. He holds a PhD in Cognitive Science which has informed his perspective on technology and led to numerous patents and award winning product deliveries.

"Shift5's market opportunity and mission to provide security and insight to Fleet Assets is incredibly compelling," Lea said. "As we continue to scale Shift5, I look forward to working with the team to deliver on the strategic priorities and focus on aligning the team for growth and driving value for our customers, employees and other stakeholders."

"The narrative arch of Joe's professional life has seemed destined for Shift5. He led Product for two formidable and wildly successful startups illuminating the dark corners of IT, then OT and IoMT. Now he's turning his considerable talents to fleets of the world's most critical assets. I couldn't be more honored to partner with Joe in leading Shift5 to make the world's fleets smarter and safer." - Josh Lospinoso, CEO of Shift5

About Shift5

Shift5 secures fleets of the world's most critical assets and unlocks operational insights that allow them to run smarter, safer, and more efficiently. Their data-driven solutions integrate directly onto existing platforms, collecting and enriching data from all their electronic components. To learn more, visit www.shift5.io .

