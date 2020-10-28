Shift5 Announces Appointment of Scott Shreve as Head of Product

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5 is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Shreve as Head of Product. Shift5 delivers cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that secure operational technology for a range of Department of Defense and commercial platforms. Shreve is a veteran of 30 years in the network and information systems industry. He has spent the past 22 years focused on security operations and intelligence-led product development in managed security provider environments, threat detection solution providers, and cyber threat intelligence organizations.

Scott Shreve, Shift5 Head of Product

"Scott's deep cybersecurity product expertise is going to be a massive differentiator for us," said Josh Lospinoso, CEO of Shift5. "Next year is going to be a rapid growth period, and Scott's experience in scaling product and design will enable us to meet the challenge."

Over the past three years, Shreve had served as the VP of Product at OPAQ Networks where he managed the product direction of OPAQ's SASE and Zero-Trust platform until it was acquired by Fortinet in July of 2020.

Shreve has provided his technical and operational expertise for many commercial and federal organizations including: The United States Air Force, The United States Army, The US Department of Energy, The US Department of Justice, Toyota Motor Sports, Proctor and Gamble, Unilever, and the 2012 London Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games. Shreve has played key roles in several startup security companies from seed funding stages through acquisition.

About Shift5

Shift5 is a cybersecurity company based in Arlington, VA. Shift5 products defend operational technology platforms such as planes, trains, and tanks from cyberattacks. Shift5 protects vulnerable embedded serial data buses within operational technology platforms through proprietary defensive hardware and software. To learn more, visit www.shift5.io .

