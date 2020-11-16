Shift5 Awarded $2.6M Army RCCTO Agreement for Enhanced Vehicle Security System Prototype Project

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5, Inc., a cybersecurity company, has been selected by the Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) to deliver a prototype vehicle security system for a critical ground vehicle platform. Under the $2.6 million OTA, awarded November 12, 2020, Shift5 will provide unified cybersecurity prototype kits designed to help protect the operational technology of the Army's Stryker combat vehicle platform.

Shift5 Awarded $2.6M Army RCCTO Agreement

This award is a result of Shift5's participation in RCCTO's inaugural Innovation Day event, held in September 2019. The Army's RCCTO Innovation Day resembles a commercial investor "pitch day" and supports new rapid prototyping efforts designed to accelerate the transition of emerging technology to Soldiers. As part of the process, Shift5 submitted a white paper in response to an open Broad Agency Announcement; delivered a presentation among a group of 42 companies; and was selected to quickly prototype its hardware and software to provide value to the warfighter.

"Shift5 is answering the call to arms about military weapon system cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Our products are currently deployed protecting commercial rail and aircraft, and this newest engagement will integrate our products onto military ground vehicle platforms," says Josh Lospinoso, Shift5 CEO.

Over the course of a year, Shift5 will develop, test, and refine an enhanced vehicle security system prototype and deliver a transition-ready product. The Shift5 solution will increase the cyber survivability of the vehicle across the full lifecycle. The solution will also provide increased situational awareness about the cyber health of the fleet and resources in the event of a cyber incident.

About Shift5

Shift5 is a cybersecurity company based in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Shift5 products defend operational technology platforms such as planes, trains, and tanks from cyberattacks. Shift5 protects vulnerable embedded serial data buses through proprietary software and hardware products that provide capabilities such as full-packet data capture, threat hunting, intrusion detection, and incident response. To learn more, visit https://shift5.io/ .

About Army RCCTO

The Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, based at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., rapidly and efficiently researches, develops, prototypes, tests, evaluates, procures, transitions, and/or fields critical enabling technologies and capabilities that address near-term, and mid-term threats. The Office produces or acquires materiel solutions consistent with the Army's modernization priorities that maximize Soldiers' capabilities to deploy, fight, and win on future battlefields.

Media contact:

Susanne Hale

[email protected]

(703) 927-0863

SOURCE Shift5, Inc.