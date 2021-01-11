Shift5, Inc., Executed Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5, Inc., a transportation data company, announces it has received a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD). NAWCAD is headquartered at Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland. The NAWCAD CRADA enables joint research and development in cyber resiliency to bring innovation to legacy systems.

"This CRADA is Shift5's first partnership with the Navy, adding to its portfolio of successful partnerships with the Air Force and Army. This engagement will extend Shift5's capabilities across the Naval Air Enterprise as we find innovative new approaches to cyber resiliency and mission readiness through collaborative research and development with the NAVAIR team," says Josh Lospinoso, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shift5.

The CRADA between NAWCAD and Shift5 will focus on leveraging Shift5's commercial defensive cybersecurity and operational intelligence solution to bring value to current and emerging naval innovations. The work will take place at Shift5 facilities in Arlington, VA. and at Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Patuxent River, MD. Through this collaboration, both NAWCAD and Shift5 will deepen their understanding of cyber resiliency for critical legacy systems and how to commercialize and deliver those innovations to the warfighter.

