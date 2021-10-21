Shift5 Named in 2021 Cool Vendors™ in Cyber-Physical Systems Security Report by Gartner®

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5 , the OT cybersecurity company that defends military platforms and commercial transportation systems from cyber-attacks, today announced it has been named a Cool Vendor in the 2021 in the 2020 Cyber-Physical Systems Security: Novel Approaches Enter the Scene Report by Gartner, Inc.

As stated in the report, "[security and risk management] leaders increasingly tasked with securing CPS should take an asset-centric view of CPS risk rather than an information-centric or network-centric one, to understand how vulnerabilities and threats might manifest in both the cyber and physical worlds by focusing on Level 0 like Mission Secure or serial-bus data."

Shift5's data-driven solution integrates directly onto existing fleet platforms, collecting and enriching data from on-board digital components, and continuously monitoring those data streams for security and operational anomalies. Further capabilities allow for firmware and configuration attestation and the ability to protect assets by neutralizing malicious or corrupted payloads.

"Despite the tremendously high stakes, the cybersecurity of our critical transportation infrastructure is notoriously lacking. Commercial and military fleet assets--planes, trains, and tanks--keep our country safe and move people and goods around the world to support our way of life. Increasing attacks on the nation's infrastructure are exposing a dire need to protect our military and commercial fleets at scale," said Josh Lospinoso, CEO and co-founder, Shift5. "We're proud that Gartner recognizes that the highly pedigreed Shift5 team is answering the call to protect the world's fleets from cyberattack."

Find a link to the full report online at: https://www.shift5.io/gartner-cool-vendor-2021

Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Cyber-Physical Systems Security: Novel Approaches Enter the Scene," Katell Thielemann, Ruggero Contu, Wam Voster, 20 September 2021.

Required Disclaimer

Gartner and Cool Vendors are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Shift5

Shift5 is the OT cybersecurity company that protects the world's transportation infrastructure and weapons systems from cyberattacks. Created by founding members of the U.S. Army Cyber Command who pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends military platforms and commercial transportation systems against malicious actors and operational failures. Customers rely on Shift5 to detect threats and maintain the resilience of a wide variety of operational technology systems, including aviation, rail and metro, defense, helicopters, and other heavy fleet machinery. For more information, visit www.shift5.io or follow Shift5 on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Katie Garagozzo

703-810-3320

[email protected]

SOURCE Shift5