Shift5 Raises $2.5 Million in Seed Round

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5, Inc. a cybersecurity company that builds hardware and software products to defend weapon systems, air platforms, and commercial transportation systems raised an additional $2.5 million in venture funding. Squadra Ventures led the round, with supporting capital from Lamphere Capital, Outland, Nue Capital, and Emerging Ventures.

Michael Weigand, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Shift5 said, "We are proud to be funded by a diverse and mature investor community that adds deep defense and commercial experience."

Shift5, based in Arlington, Virginia was founded by three former US Army officers who previously developed cyber capabilities for the military and intelligence communities.

"We defend planes, trains, and tanks from cyberattack," said Dr. Josh Lospinoso, co-founder and Chief Research Officer. "While a cybersecurity ecosystem has bloomed around IP-based computer networks, Operational Technology cybersecurity has seen relatively little innovation. We're stepping in to fill that gap, defend the nation's critical infrastructure, and make the technology we rely on everyday safer and more resilient."

Shift5 works closely with customers in the military and commercial space to implement cybersecurity solutions using Shift5 Intake, Shift5 Engine and Shift5 Gauge Cluster which work together to collect, enrich and analyze serial data running on internal communication networks. Features include intrusion detection and prevention based on static rules and machine-learning techniques, secure code delivery verification to electronic control units, and crew and maintenance fault reporting across many standard and custom protocols.

Guy Filippelli, Managing Partner at Squadra Ventures said, "We believe Shift5 will become the industry leader in protecting military, and commercial platforms from cyberattacks. We have tremendous confidence in the leadership team, the engineers, and the product. We are thrilled to be a partner in this journey."

Shift5's team includes world-class engineers and cybersecurity experts from the U.S. Army, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Defense Digital Service at the Department of Defense, Pacific Northwest National Labs, and private industry. Shift5 will use the capital raised to acquire new customers and continue to grow its team.

