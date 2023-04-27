SHIFT7 RECEIVES INRIVER'S 2022 PARTNER OF THE YEAR AWARD NORTH AMERICA AT PIMPOINT AMERICAS

Awards recognize partner and customer organizations and individuals at the world's largest product information management event, hosted by inriver

CHICAGO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift7, a B2B experience and commerce agency, has been awarded 2022 Partner of the Year North America award by inriver today at its annual conference PIMpoint Americas.

PIMpoint is the largest product information management-focused event in the world and brings together more than 600 of the best minds in the PIM space from a range of industries and backgrounds to engage, share ideas, and practical insights, and learn how to transform their companies through PIM.

Shift7 demonstrates the ability to lead incremental business with a continued commitment to their partnership with inriver, including effective engagement with the North American regional team to deliver meaningful outcomes for customers through innovation and competitive differentiation.

"We are honored to be recognized by inriver as their Partner of the Year for North America. Together, we have delivered dozens of high-value solutions for manufacturers across the globe," said Randy Higgins, chief strategy officer at Shift7. "We look forward to continued innovation with inriver as the challenges customers face with product information management continue to increase."

Award nominations are submitted by inriver employees who work with customers, partners, and community members. Each submission is reviewed and selected by the inriver executive leadership team.

"The 2022 inriver awards recognize standout partners and customers from the inriver PIM community for industry-leading PIM use cases, projects, and innovation, as well as their dedication to collaboration and business transformation," said Brooke Cunningham, Chief Marketing Officer, inriver. "This year's winning customers are leading from the front with their product information strategies, and these partners are committed to helping our joint customers power their entire product journeys. On behalf of the inriver leadership team, I want to thank each and every award recipient for their contribution to driving successful business outcomes. Congratulations to Shift7 for their well-earned award."

In addition to today's PIMpoint Americas event, inriver will bring together more leaders in Malmö, Sweden, for PIMpoint Europe on Tuesday, May 9. More details and registration information here .

About Shift7 Digital

Shift7 Digital, a Merkle company, is revolutionizing the digital experience for manufacturers, distributors, and their customers. With proven knowledge of the manufacturing industry, Shift7 helps B2B companies modernize the marketing and sales process by optimizing customer touchpoints and delivering a seamless self-service experience. By shifting the way manufacturers and distributors engage with customers online, Shift7 is helping brands increase sales, improve profitability, and forge long-lasting customer relationships. Shift7 is a Salesforce Ventures-backed company and partners with leading cloud-based technologies to deliver customer success. For more information, visit shift7digital.com.

About inriver

Inriver powers the entire product journey at every touchpoint. The inriver configurable PIM solution, with built-in digital shelf analytics and integration capabilities, connects to your digital ecosystem with flexibility and ease, so it grows as your company grows. With more demands on product data than ever before, B2B and B2C enterprises need a PIM solution that supports the entire product cycle, from sourcing to decommissioning and every stage in between.

Inriver helps brands, manufacturers, and retailers turn product information into strategic assets, maximizing profitability at every touchpoint for 1,600+ global brands. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, and with offices worldwide, inriver has a team of over 375 people ready to strengthen your product journey. For more information, visit inriver.com .

SOURCE Shift7, A Merkle Company