Shiftboard Names Kevin Riegelsberger to Board of Directors

Previously, Kevin was President and COO of Avalara, a fast-growing Seattle company providing cloud-based software for automated tax compliance. During his time at Avalara, Kevin grew the company through increased sales focus and by leading a series of key acquisitions, while helping to raise over $200 million in working capital to drive the company's expansion in new markets and new industries.

"We're delighted to welcome Kevin to the board and leverage his past experience and specific knowledge on how to further expand the reach of our scheduling and workforce management software," said Shiftboard President and CEO Sterling Wilson. "His input will help further our mission to disrupt the hourly workforce management sector with cloud-based employee scheduling software to solve the complex needs of organizations."



Within the $4.5B workforce management software market, companies with large hourly workforces have been underserved by traditional workforce management solutions. Hourly work environments are uniquely complex with shift scheduling across multiple roles and locations, filling last minute staffing needs, and complying with numerous hourly worker labor laws, collective bargaining agreements, and industry standards.

Built specifically for hourly workforces, Shiftboard is uniquely positioned to enable enterprises to realize value from scheduling and workforce management automation. With Shiftboard, customers report 8.4x payback on their investment through lower labor costs, increased worker productivity, improved employee engagement, and retention.

"Based on a significant market need and a superior product, Shiftboard has a clear opportunity to build on a solid base of enterprise customers by expanding into more industries and geographies," said Riegelsberger. "I was attracted to help Shiftboard because of the direct impact their solution can have helping businesses improve their operations, optimize their labor costs, and improve both employee engagement and productivity - features any organizational leader can support in their workforce management."



Shiftboard is a cloud-based scheduling and hourly workforce management solution for medium and large workforces. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Seattle, WA., Shiftboard serves thousands of customers across a number of industries including healthcare, staffing, venue management, consumer services, technology and higher education. Through automation, Shiftboard improves workforce operations, lowering labor costs while increasing employee productivity and engagement. For more information, please visit Shiftboard.

