SHIFTED Launches the Next Generation Hydration & Electrolyte Supplement

EUGENE, Ore., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With spring and summer on the way, Shifted Supplements, makers of the popular, scientifically based SHIFTED pre-workout supplements, has announced its latest innovation: SHIFTED Hydration.

Link: https://getshifted.com/products/shifted-hydration

Strawberry Kiwi Hydration Lime Margarita Hydration

Formulated by SHIFTED's Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Adam Gonzalez, SHIFTED Hydration is an optimal blend of electrolytes and hydration supporting ingredients designed to maximize your body's ability to stay well hydrated in sweaty situations.

According to Dr. Gonzalez: "Staying well hydrated is more than drinking water. To use water effectively, our body needs the right balance of electrolytes. At SHIFTED, we created the ideal hydration supplement to enhance cellular hydration for mental and physical performance by including an optimal dose of six electrolytes plus the most proven hydration supporting ingredients like pomegranate juice, coconut water, and taurine."

The SHIFTED Hydration drink mix formula includes six critical electrolytes in clinically effective doses including: Sodium, Potassium, Magnesium, Chloride, Phosphorous and Calcium. On top of this core group of electrolytes, the formula also includes hydration supporting ingredients such as pomegranate juice extract, coconut water extract and taurine.

Rounding out the list of ingredients in SHIFTED Hydration are Vitamin C, shown to support skin hydration and Zinc, shown to support the body's ability to absorb water.

SHIFTED Hydration is perfect for anyone who sweats or needs to replenish their electrolytes. Athletes, roofers, runners, equestrian competitors, construction workers and anyone who's going to spend a lot of time outdoors in the summer. It helps keep you going on long hikes and offers a rejuvenating boost during long shifts at work. It's also perfect as an intra-workout supplement to recover between sets.

SHIFTED Hydration comes in two delicious flavors, Strawberry Kiwi and Lime Margarita.

For additional information about our products or to schedule an interview with Dr. Adam Gonzalez, please visit our website or contact us using the information below.

SHIFTED Supplements

44 West Broadway, Suite 216

Eugene, Oregon

97401 United States

Website: https://getshifted.com

Media Contact: Adam Gonzalez

888-242-7705

[email protected]

SOURCE Shifted Supplements