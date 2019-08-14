Shiftgig Announces New Chief Technology Officer, Strengthens Focus on SaaS

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiftgig , the leading workforce software company helping companies retain and redeploy the modern worker, today announced that it has named Thulasi Kethini as Chief Technology Officer. Kethini, who has more than 16 years of technology experience, most recently served as Morningstar's Director of Technology, Workplace Solutions. She will leverage this experience as she assumes responsibility for Shiftgig's technology infrastructure, web and mobile applications, security, product engineering, and software architecture.

"Thulasi has an impressive track record of designing and implementing large-scale enterprise SaaS as well as B2C products, leveraging modern agile development practices, and building high-performing engineering teams," said Rick Bowman, Shiftgig's Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to have her join our team and drive the engineering strategy as Shiftgig continues to grow as a technology organization."

"Shiftgig's recent transition to a software company creates an opportunity to enable worker empowerment through an innovative SaaS platform," said Kethini. "I'm excited to work with the team to help build impactful products and realize our mission. We have a strong scalable foundation to deliver advanced capabilities around smarter job matching, notifications, and actionable feedback. This could transform not just worker engagement and businesses but also transform communities at large."

In addition to Kethini, Shiftgig has hired Carmen Spohn, Director of Site Reliability Engineering, to join Irem Metin, Vice President of Product, in rounding out a strong female-led technology organization. "Shiftgig is committed to being an inclusive, diverse organization and that starts with my leadership team," continued Bowman. "I believe that our collective experience and unique backgrounds are the catalysts that drive innovation in how we transform the way people work."

About Shiftgig

Shiftgig is a workforce technology company focused on empowering people to find local employment opportunities that fit their lifestyles, schedules, and career objectives. The company's flagship software platform, Deploy, helps businesses do just that. With a flexible software-as-a-service model, Shiftgig enables leading staffing agencies and companies of all sizes with flexible talent pools to retain, optimize, and redeploy their workforce. To learn more about how Shiftgig is transforming the way people work, visit shiftgig.com .

