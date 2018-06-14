Shifting Focus to a Smaller Screen: Brands are Increasing Investments in Online Video Content, Spending Less on Traditional TV Ads

StudioNow's 2018 Pulse of Video Industry survey illustrates how the overall video content industry is evolving, represented by the following data:

Marketing professionals are in agreement; budgets for producing video content are shrinking. 45 percent of survey respondents have seen brands' budgets for producing marketing and advertising video content decreasing in 2018, but the demand for video content remains on the rise.

45 percent of survey respondents have seen brands' budgets for producing marketing and advertising video content decreasing in 2018, but the demand for video content remains on the rise. Let's be clear; most professionals believe there needs to be more transparency between agencies and brands. 54 percent of survey respondents believe there needs to be more transparency in the bidding process for creative work. Only 16 percent believe the process is transparent enough.

While the business of the industry is changing, so too is the way that the work is done. With the influx of new content channels and tech trends, marketing and advertising professionals are struggling to adjust while learning how to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape. The survey results revealed their opinions on these tactical issues, such as:

Augmented reality has more marketing power than virtual reality. 40 percent of respondents believe that AR in marketing content is here to stay, while only 35 percent said the same about VR.

40 percent of respondents believe that AR in marketing content is here to stay, while only 35 percent said the same about VR. Live video is still a maze for marketers. Only nine percent of survey participants believe that marketers have figured out how to best leverage live video content on social media.

Only nine percent of survey participants believe that marketers have figured out how to best leverage live video content on social media. Instagram and Snapchat stories are a challenge to many professionals. Nearly half (49 percent) of marketers believe that stories on Snapchat and Instagram present a challenge when featuring marketing content on social media.

Nearly half (49 percent) of marketers believe that stories on Snapchat and Instagram present a challenge when featuring marketing content on social media. No matter how good the technology is, video professionals aren't replacing their high-tech equipment with smartphones any time soon. More than 70 percent of survey respondents believe that smartphones do not pose a risk to traditional video production processes.

More than 70 percent of survey respondents believe that smartphones do not pose a risk to traditional video production processes. The majority of marketers believe that videos between 10 and 60 seconds receive the most audience engagement. While less than 20 percent of respondents believe that videos less than 10 seconds and longer than one minute receive the most engagement, the rest are split between videos 10-30 seconds long (45 percent), and between 30 seconds to a minute (37 percent).

"Through our survey, we aimed to gather insights on key trends and topics within the content production ecosystem, which is made up of brands, agencies and production companies. What we found is that the content arms race continues to escalate and is being fueled by the proliferation of digital platforms and screens coupled with more sophisticated targeting techniques and technologies," said David Mason, StudioNow chairman, co-founder, and CEO. "This new digital landscape has exposed the limitations of the older, traditional production model that was built for TV commercials and broadcast TV. At StudioNow, we're leveraging technology to provide more transparency, efficiency, scale and flexibility in the content production process, which delivers better economics and outcomes for all involved parties."

Survey Methodology

StudioNow's 2018 Pulse of Video Industry Survey was conducted February – March 2018 and was distributed to the company's network of more than 10,000 video production and marketing professionals. The survey asked participants 12 questions, and the results generated reflect the responses of more than 250 survey participants.

Additional Survey Assets

StudioNow's infographic illustrating this data can be found here: bit.ly/stateofvideomarketing2018.

About StudioNow

StudioNow is the #1 content production platform for marketers. StudioNow works directly with top-tier brands including Coca-Cola, McDonald's, P&G, Walgreens and Humana to deliver high-quality video at scale through a curated global network of producers combined with a cloud-based bidding and project management software platform. StudioNow also has a strategic services team of elite video experts that help our clients develop long-term in-house video production programs. For more information about StudioNow, or to get high-quality video at scale for your business, visit studionow.com.

Press Contact:

SHIFT Communications for StudioNow

Jenna Finn, Account Manager

T: (617) 779-1875

E: jfinn@shiftcomm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shifting-focus-to-a-smaller-screen-brands-are-increasing-investments-in-online-video-content-spending-less-on-traditional-tv-ads-300666084.html

SOURCE StudioNow

Related Links

https://corp.studionow.com

