Shifting Gears on Brain Health Announces Opening of Grant Application Period

News provided by

Shifting Gears on Brain Health

05 Dec, 2023, 13:37 ET

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shifting Gears on Brain Health Donor Advisory Committee is excited to announce the opening of the application period for grant submissions opened Monday, December 4, 2023.

The Shifting Gears on Brain Health grant program aims to support a wide range of projects, from awareness campaigns and educational programs to treatment and research endeavors and community outreach efforts. The funds we provide can serve as a catalyst for expanding your impact and reaching even more individuals in need. 

In August 2023, Powell, Kellim and Barrett Brown began their endeavor to cycle through the French Alps to raise awareness and funds to support mental health, formally launching Shifting Gears on Brain Health. Through these efforts, several million dollars have been raised and will be granted to directly support nonprofit organizations working in brain/mental health research, education, prevention and treatment. To learn more about their incredible journey, visit https://shiftinggears.world

The Committee encourages interested organizations to review the grant application guidelines and criteria, which provide detailed information on the application process, eligibility and funding priorities. The Committee will carefully evaluate each application to ensure that the resources are allocated to initiatives with the potential to create lasting change. To access the grant application, please visit https://shiftinggears.world or https://survey.alchemer.com/collab/7593884/Grant-Application directly to begin the application process.

The application deadline is March 31, 2024, with decisions to follow in August 2024. Grant recipients will be notified by September 1, 2024. Shifting Gears on Brain Health looks forward to future collaboration with organizations that share a vision for a healthier world. 

Contact

Donor Advisory Committee
[email protected]

SOURCE Shifting Gears on Brain Health

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.