ShiftKey Elevates Bhavna Kamalia to Chief Financial Officer

The Chief Financial Officer Move Comes as ShiftKey Drives Innovation Across Technology and Healthcare

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftKey , a leading technology marketplace disrupting healthcare through data and workforce empowerment, announced today that Bhavna Kamalia has been elevated to Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Kamalia, who joined the company in 2021, previously served as Executive Vice President of Finance and Accounting at ShiftKey.

Throughout her tenure at ShiftKey, Kamalia has come to oversee significant aspects of ShiftKey's financial operations, strategic planning and business growth initiatives, ensuring the company's financial health and long-term success. From building the internal finance organization to helping navigate the acquisition of OnShift to putting a formal structure in place for long and short-term planning and improving strategic decision-making, she has proven to be an invaluable financial leader at the organization.

"Bhavna has a proven track record of navigating the often nuanced financial environment of our company and she has helped us make informed, strategic business decisions that have ensured our profitability," Mike Vitek, CEO of ShiftKey, said. "This is exactly the kind of person and talent that you want at the helm of your financial wellbeing, and the future of ShiftKey is stronger with Bhavna as our CFO. We are confident she'll continue to be a critical part of the growth that takes ShiftKey to the next level."

Prior to ShiftKey, Kamalia worked in several different roles across sectors. Her career started at Cars.com, where she held various roles of increasing responsibility during her eight-year tenure. Kamalia received her Master of Business Administration degree in finance from DePaul University.

"I'm excited to take on this new role at such a critical stage of ShiftKey's growth," Kamalia said. "ShiftKey is doing incredible work, and I want to ensure the company is in the best position to make strategic decisions while also securing our financial success and fortifying our business into the future. More importantly, every day when I come into work, I get to lead a team who is helping our marketplace thrive so that nurses can work on their own terms and patients get the best care possible – it makes what we do incredibly fulfilling."

Kamalia's elevation to Chief Financial Officer comes on the heels of ShiftKey naming Ashish Pagey as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence. Pagey's role underscores ShiftKey's commitment to innovation and responsibly leveraging cutting-edge technology in order to drive efficiency, support better decision-making, and improve business outcomes — efforts Kamalia will also help lead in her role as Chief Financial Officer.

Founded in 2016, ShiftKey's platform is driving empowered work for independent licensed professionals and facilities, with hundreds of thousands of professionals connecting to more than 10,000 healthcare facilities on the platform. By addressing persistent barriers for both the health care facilities and licensed professionals, ShiftKey is putting the focus back on patient care, driving positive impact for facilities and creating a more sustainable, equitable health system.

To stay updated on the latest news around ShiftKey, follow ShiftKey on LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

About ShiftKey

ShiftKey is a technology company committed to transforming access and integrity in the workforce. By leveraging data and a marketplace approach to connect independent licensed professionals with facilities with open workforce needs, ShiftKey is playing a vital role in advancing empowered work, stability and solutions for professionals, facilities and the people they serve. With 10,000 healthcare facilities and hundreds of thousands of independent licensed professionals on the platform, ShiftKey is the market leader in strategic workforce solutions, driving a more sustainable, inclusive and profitable workforce economy for the future. For more information, visit www.ShiftKey.com .

SOURCE ShiftKey