ShiftLeft Is Now Qwiet AI - New Name, New Logo Turns Focus on Using AI to "Prevent the Unpreventable"

Disruptive startup led by cybersecurity AI pioneer Stuart McClure relaunches to reflect radical impact their platform is having on the world of AppSec

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftLeft , the first in the AppSec industry to provide AI-powered detection of vulnerabilities in code, has completed an extensive rebranding effort to accelerate the company's growth and a sharpening of its corporate vision. At the heart of the rebranding is the change of the company name to Qwiet AI—to reflect their ability to reduce the noise inherent in the AppSec space and allow developers to focus on meaningful, high-fidelity results that have the greatest impact.

"Solving the cybersecurity problem at its most foundational and fundamental level, means solving it once and for all: in code," says Stuart McClure, CEO of Qwiet AI. "Leveraging ShiftLeft's unique code property graph approach, Qwiet AI is now applying AI/ML to source code scanning to find and fix zero-day and pre-zero-day vulnerabilities."

Fueled by a recent round of venture funding in 2022 and a series of key executive hires, Qwiet AI has embraced the rapid evolution of the market toward a more intelligent approach to AppSec. Chief among these changes, the company has integrated a powerful AI/ML engine into their platform to become the first in the AppSec industry to provide AI-driven detection of vulnerabilities in code.

On top of the known vulnerabilities and heuristics detection engines, Qwiet AI now has a detection engine—powered by NumberOne AI—that finds not just zero-days, but pre-zero-day vulnerabilities enabling the platform to prevent the unpreventable. To reflect this enhanced capability, the company has also changed the name of their platform from Core to preZero in order to reflect the predictive and preventative nature of how Qwiet AI delivers value to customers through AI.

In the application security industry, detecting vulnerabilities in source code is fairly straightforward. However, when looking at in-house or custom third-party libraries, manual inspection by security analysts is necessary to find the vulnerabilities without creating false positives/negatives. The AI engine within the preZero platform scans those previously unknown libraries and compares them against open source and previously analyzed libraries to find new vulnerabilities.

These new results are quickly double-checked by Qwiet AI's security research team before being flagged as actual vulnerabilities. The security research team has been training Qwiet's AI on the detections the team has done over the years, providing customers with an already robust protection against "unknown unknown" vulnerabilities Current Qwiet AI customers are now able to see scan results tagged with "AI '' showing up in their scan findings, indicating vulnerabilities that were detected with AI.

"These changes are just the beginning," adds McClure. "Qwiet AI will be rolling out new features and enhancements to help provide more holistic threat intelligence context to our findings, building on top of our already unique reachability context. All of these changes help to improve your application security posture and deliver security defect-free code but more importantly reduces the noise and frenetic activity inherent in most development environments."

About Qwiet AI

Qwiet AI, formerly ShiftLeft, reduces the noise inherent in the AppSec space and allows developers to focus on high-fidelity results that have the greatest impact in their environment. Driven by a powerful AI engine developed by NumberOne AI, Qwiet AI's platform is the first in the ApppSec industry to provide AI-driven detection of zero-day and pre-zero-day vulnerabilities in code. Backed by SYN Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Blackstone, Mayfield, Thomvest Ventures, and SineWave Ventures, Qwiet AI is based in San Jose, California. For information, visit: www.qwiet.ai .

