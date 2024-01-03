shiftNOW Brings its Flexible Hourly Workforce to Atlanta, Georgia

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- shiftNOW, the hospitality industry's trusted on-demand workforce, now serves Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta marks shiftNOW's second market within the state of Georgia as the company expanded to Savannah in late summer. shiftNOW also operates throughout all major markets in South Carolina, including Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head Island, Beaufort, and Bluffton.

With Atlanta being one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, shiftNOW offers a wide breadth of hourly shift types to support all major hospitality businesses with a high-quality, screened workforce.

"Atlanta is the hub of the southeast and is home to some of the nation's largest brands," said shiftNOW Founder and CEO, David Wise. "We couldn't be more excited to be boots on the ground in Atlanta and start serving our largest market to date."

shiftNOW's expansion comes at the right time as the state of Georgia broke tourism records in 2022 and welcomed its largest number of visitors yet. Georgia's 167.7 million domestic and international visitors in 2022 helped generate $73 billion in total economic impact.

Despite the return to normalcy that the leisure and hospitality industry has seen in recent years, the sector has a 5.5% unemployment rate compared to the national average of 3.7%. The 2023 National Restaurant Association Report found that 90% of operators believed recruiting and retaining employees would continue to be a key struggle for their business.

shiftNOW serves several business types, including catering companies, country clubs and golf courses, restaurants, bars, hotels, hospitality groups, event venues, and festivals. Through the shiftNOW platform, businesses can source hourly workers to fulfill their front-of-house, back-of-house, event, or general labor needs.

Atlanta-based businesses can now create a shiftNOW Business Account to begin posting their on-demand or full-time needs. With shiftNOW, businesses can review high-quality applicants and select the right worker for their needs – all with white-glove support from a dedicated Account Manager.

Individuals seeking new work, supplemental income, or the opportunity to network can download the shiftNOW mobile app through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

About shiftNOW

shiftNOW connects hospitality's finest brands to a high-quality workforce. Founded in 2022, we provide a flexible solution to the hospitality industry's toughest problem - consistent, quality labor. From one-time, recurring, or temp-to-hire shift work, shiftNOW enables businesses to easily control how they run their business and provides top-tier talent with an easy way to make money on their own terms. The right worker. The right shift. Right NOW.

