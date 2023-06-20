shiftNOW expands to new South Carolina markets, becoming the state's trusted on-demand hospitality workforce

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- shiftNOW, the hospitality industry's trusted on-demand workforce, has expanded its operations to Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head Island, and Bluffton, South Carolina.

The company's expansion marks its presence in all major South Carolina markets as shiftNOW also serves Charleston, Beaufort, Greenville, and Columbia.

shiftNOW, a gig economy platform, connects hospitality businesses with a network of high-quality, vetted hourly workers. Its two-sided marketplace supports both businesses in need of hourly help – whether it's to cover a staffing shortage or manage seasonal demand – and hourly workers seeking shift opportunities.

"We're thrilled to offer our network of high-quality shift workers to hospitality businesses throughout South Carolina," said Founder and CEO, David Wise. "shiftNOW is committed to helping the hospitality industry and our local communities prosper. There's a great opportunity for us to make a positive impact on these cities with larger tourism industries and I'm excited to bring our resources to these markets."

shiftNOW's client base has grown by an average of approximately 95% per month, serving hospitality businesses across multiple verticals.

Hospitality plays a major role in South Carolina's tourism industry which accounts for 10 percent of the state's jobs and had an estimated economic impact of $29 billion in 2022 . As visitors flock to various cities within South Carolina, they spend their dollars at hotels, restaurants, bars, resorts, and golf courses – all of which are heavily supported by hourly workers.

Businesses in Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head Island, and Bluffton can now create a shiftNOW Business Account and start posting their hourly needs on the platform. From there, businesses can post their open shifts, review high-quality applicants, and select the right worker for their needs.

Individuals seeking hourly shift opportunities can download the shiftNOW mobile app through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store . Shift workers can then create their profile, undergo shiftNOW's individualized vetting process and become verified to work shifts on the platform.

shiftNOW connects hospitality's finest brands to quality talent. Founded in 2022, we provide a flexible solution to the hospitality industry's toughest problem - talent. From one-time, recurring, or temp-to-hire shift work, shiftNOW enables businesses to easily control how they resource their business and provides top-tier talent with an easy way to make money on their own terms. The right worker. The right shift. Right NOW.

