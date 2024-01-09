shiftNOW Recognizes 2023's 23 Best Places to Work

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- shiftNOW , the hospitality industry's trusted on-demand workforce has named 2023's 23 Best Places to Work.

In its inaugural year, shiftNOW's list recognizes the best places to work based on our worker's ratings. Within the shiftNOW platform, businesses are rated on a scale of one to five stars by workers after they have completed a shift.

"2023 marked shiftNOW's first full year serving the hospitality industry," said shiftNOW founder and CEO, David Wise. "We want to celebrate those who have not only been with us on this journey so far but also those who provide excellent working environments for the individuals on our platform. I look forward to seeing this list continue to grow each year."

shiftNOW's 2023 23 Best Places to Work Award Winners:

Barbecue

Home Team BBQ – Charleston, SC

Catering

Hamby Catering – Charleston, SC

Country Club

Carolina Yacht Club – Charleston, SC

Dunes Golf & Beach Club – Myrtle Beach, SC

Brays Island Plantation – Beaufort, SC

Deli

East Bay Deli – Charleston, SC

Event Company

Spike by Snyder – Charleston, SC

EPI Events – Charleston, SC

CB Events – Greenville, SC

Event Venue

Charleston RiverDogs – Charleston, SC

The Gaillard Center – Charleston, SC

The Wonderer – Charleston, SC

Hewitt Oaks – Bluffton, SC

Festival

Charleston Wine and Food Festival – Charleston, SC

Fine Dining

Circa 1886 – Charleston, SC

Halls Chophouse – Charleston, SC and Greenville, SC

and Saltus River Grill – Beaufort, SC

Food Production

Callie's Hot Little Biscuit – Charleston, SC

Hotel

Tides Folly Beach – Charleston, SC

Seafood

Charleston Crab House – Charleston, SC

West Ashley Crab Shack – Charleston, SC

Sports Bar

Kickin' Chicken – Charleston, SC

Waterfront Dining

Saltwater Cowboys – Charleston, SC

To learn more about this year's winners, visit shiftnow.com .

About shiftNOW

shiftNOW connects hospitality's finest brands to a high-quality workforce. Founded in 2022, we provide a flexible solution to the hospitality industry's toughest problem - consistent, quality labor. From one-time, recurring, or temp-to-hire shift work, shiftNOW enables businesses to easily control how they run their business and provides top-tier talent with an easy way to make money on their own terms. The right worker. The right shift. Right NOW.

