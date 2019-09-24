SHIFTPOINTS Recognizes 50 Exemplar Companies

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Ramos, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of SHIFTPOINTS, studied over 300 companies, interviewed over 100 chief executive officers and came to one conclusion:

Alignment is the Ultimate Competitive Advantage.

Dave has packaged his finding in his new book, Drive One Direction - How to Unleash the Accelerating Power of Alignment. The book features case studies of 50 exemplar companies.

"While no company is perfect, each of these exemplars distinguished themselves from the other companies we studied," said Ramos.

SHIFTPOINTS extends its sincere thanks and congratulations to the exemplar companies. Here is the complete list of exemplar companies featured in the book:

23 and Me

Amazon

American Red Cross

Basecamp

Berkshire Hathaway

Blommer Chocolate

BMW

Bognet Construction

BTI360

Chick-fil-A

Cirque du Soleil

Costco

CrossFit

De Beers

Dollar Tree

Dyson

Ferrari

Ford Motor Company

Formula One

Four Sisters

GEICO

Google

Habitat for Humanity

Hagerty

Herman Miller

Hilton Hotels

HubSpot

IDEXX

ING

Iridium

Lego

Mayo Clinic

McKinsey and Company

Medtronic

Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Netflix

One.org

Publix

Ryobi

Salesforce

Simplexity

Southwest Airlines

Starbucks

Tesla

The Carlyle Group

The Ritz-Carlton

TOMS

UPS

USAA

Valiant Integrated Services

Virgin

Virgin Hyperloop One

"Every company must create alignment — even mid-market companies like Bognet Construction," explained Jennifer Bognet, Executive Vice President of Bognet Construction. "We started applying the Drive One Direction methodology in our company in 2008, and we have quintupled in size since then. This book is a must-read for any leader who wants to shift their company into top gear."

"I am excited to profile these exemplar companies in the book," explained Ramos, "I hope their example is an inspiration to companies around the world."

Dave Ramos, author, speaker, and CEO of SHIFTPOINTS, Inc., helps companies unleash the accelerating power of alignment. He does this through a unique mix of strategy consulting, organizational development, and executive coaching. Prior to founding SHIFTPOINTS, Ramos applied his passion for alignment in a broad range of settings, including large global corporations, venture-backed start-ups, and innovative nonprofits.

Ramos has an MBA from the Harvard Business School, and a BS in accounting from Drexel University. You can learn more about Ramos at SHIFTPOINTS.com and connect with him via LinkedIn.

Dave Ramos' new book, Drive One Direction, is now available on Amazon and through other fine booksellers.

