ShiftWise Honored as a 2019 Top Workplace in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftWise, the premier vendor management system (VMS) provider for the contingent healthcare workforce, has been named a 2019 Top Workplace by The Oregonian newspaper. ShiftWise is an AMN Healthcare company.

"We are so proud and honored to have been selected for this award," said Kris Mitchell, SVP & General Manager, ShiftWise. "At Shiftwise, we strive to create a collaborative work environment, where everyone's ideas are welcome and valued, which we believe is the key to fostering innovation. We view this recognition as an indication that our team members believe we are doing things right."

Shiftwise was among an impressive list of 2019 Top Workplace winners covering a wide range of industries in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

The recognition is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures employee opinions on various aspects of workplace culture, ranging from pay and benefits to corporate leadership.

About ShiftWise

ShiftWise, an AMN Company, provides Software as a Service (SaaS) for the management of flexible, temporary and contract labor exclusively to the healthcare industry. ShiftWise delivers comprehensive contingent workforce management solutions to over 2,000 healthcare facilities of various types and specialties in 50 states nationwide by combining web-based applications with a complimentary suite of professional services. ShiftWise delivers solutions through a combination of proprietary web-based applications, combined with custom staffing and customer support services. ShiftWise technology and solutions are designed to manage a broad spectrum of contingent workers including in-house flexible workers and external staffing vendors, for both clinical and non-clinical areas. ShiftWise technology automates all aspects of contingent workforce management. For more information, visit http://www.shiftwise.com.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, revenue cycle solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

