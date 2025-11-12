Shiji Group Redefines Hotel Dining with AI-Driven F&B Technology and Empathy-First Design

Christine Lising, Director of Solutions Engineering, Americas at Shiji Group, discusses how empathy-driven design and AI innovation are enhancing efficiency, service quality, and guest experiences across hotel F&B operations.

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology continues to transform the hospitality industry—but how can innovation enhance, rather than replace, the human touch? In a new interview, Christine Lising, Director of Solutions Engineering, Americas at Shiji Group, shares insights on how technology is reshaping Food & Beverage (F&B) operations in hotels, from mobility and AI to predictive analytics and automation.

Lising highlights the unique challenges of hotel F&B operations compared to standalone restaurants: multiple outlets, in-room dining, banquets, and PMS integrations demand flexible, intuitive POS systems. "The goal isn't to replace hospitality with technology," she explains. "It's to remove the operational noise that gets in the way."

Key themes include:

Empathy in Design: Building technology with operators, ensuring POS systems reflect real F&B workflows.

Building technology with operators, ensuring POS systems reflect real F&B workflows. Automation for Enhancement: Streamlining back-of-house processes to free teams for guest engagement.

Streamlining back-of-house processes to free teams for guest engagement. Data-Driven Decisions: Using unified POS and PMS data to drive smarter staffing, menu engineering, and predictive operations.

Using unified POS and PMS data to drive smarter staffing, menu engineering, and predictive operations. User-Centric Adoption: Simplified training and intuitive design to ensure smooth implementation and reduce disruption.

As AI and data-driven platforms mature, Lising envisions a future where every F&B interaction is guided by real-time insights—anticipating guest preferences, optimizing menu choices, and enabling hyper-personalized experiences across every outlet. The balance of empathy and innovation, she notes, is what will define the next generation of hospitality service.

"Innovation is only successful when it's grounded in operational reality," says Lising. "We involve operators early, testing in real hotel environments, gathering feedback, and iterating quickly. In F&B, that means ensuring mobile ordering, kitchen routing, and integrations all work seamlessly together—so staff can focus on delivering memorable guest experiences, not managing technology."

Mobility continues to reshape hotel dining experiences, giving teams the freedom to meet guests where they are. Mobile POS systems, integrated with PMS and CRM data, empower staff to take orders, process payments, and personalize service from anywhere on property. The result: faster service, more upselling opportunities, and a guest journey that feels seamless and personal from start to finish.

From mobile ordering to cloud-based integrations, the future of F&B lies in connected, predictive systems that empower staff and enhance guest experiences. As Lising adds, "Automation should create space for hospitality, not eliminate it."

