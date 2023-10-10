Shiji's Enterprise Platform Powers Peninsula Hotels into the Future of Luxury Hospitality

BERLIN, Germany, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiji, the global hospitality technology innovator, announced the comprehensive and rapid implementation of its next-generation PMS, sitting upon the Shiji Enterprise Platform, across multiple Peninsula Hotels. This significant transition marks a new chapter in a longstanding, 25-year partnership between Shiji and The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels (HSH), reaffirming their mutual commitment to technological innovation and exceptional service.

Peninsula Hotel Istanbul with Shiji Enterprise Platform (PMS) logo and Peninsula Hotels logo. Shiji Enterprise Platform (PMS section) Screenshot.

The long-term relationship with The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels has culminated in this groundbreaking moment, characterized by over a quarter of a century of experience and various collaborations around the globe. In the last seven years, both companies have jointly invested in the HSH 'One PMS' project. This initiative was integrated into what is now known as the Shiji Enterprise Platform, the foundation upon which Shiji's PMS solution is built. This platform was designed and constructed from scratch to align with global chain, regional group and independent hotels requirements.

Shiji's COO, Kevin King, highlighted the significance of the successful transition. "We are proud that Peninsula hotels in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Tokyo, and London are now live on the platform. The recent rapid deployment of this technology is a monumental achievement. It's not just about implementation; it's about doing it quickly, effectively, and without compromising on quality or the guest experience."

The Shiji Enterprise Platform brings a host of benefits tailored to meet the unique needs of Luxury Hotels. With the Single Guest Profiles feature, The Peninsula Hotels can now offer a seamless and personalized guest experience across its entire portfolio, streamlining operations and enhancing guest satisfaction. The platform's micro-service architecture allows effortless customization of their technology stack, integrating seamlessly with other products and platforms to reduce operational complexities. Security is of paramount concern, and the platform ensures that customer data remains secure and compliant with the strictest privacy regulations. Finally, its event-driven architecture and task-based intelligence speed up operational workflows, a crucial aspect in luxury hospitality where guests expect immediate and high-quality service.

Michael Garcia, HSH's Group General Manager, Technology, added, "Delivering a world-class guest experience is paramount at The Peninsula Hotels, and we've found a partner in Shiji who is up to the task. Shiji's dedication to great service, combined with their innovative technological solutions, is unmatched. Shiji doesn't just think in terms of advanced technology—they're pioneers in building pragmatic and usable systems that cater specifically to the unique demands of luxury hotels. We are delighted with our partnership and look forward to setting new standards in hospitality together."

This collaboration serves as a beacon for the hospitality sector, demonstrating the enormous potential for technology to enhance luxury and operational effectiveness.

For further information, please visit Shiji Enterprise Platform Website.

About Shiji

Shiji is a multi-national technology company that provides software solutions and services for enterprise companies in the hospitality, food service, retail, and entertainment industries, ranging from hospitality technology platforms, hotel management solutions, food and beverage and retail systems, payment gateways, data management, online distribution and more. Founded in 1998 as a network solutions provider for hotels, Shiji today comprises over 5,000 employees in 80+ subsidiaries and brands in over 31 countries, serving more than 97,000 hotels, 200,000 restaurants, and 600,000 retail outlets. For more information visit shijigroup.com.

About The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited

Incorporated in 1866 and listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (00045), HSH is the holding company of a Group which is engaged in the ownership, development and management of prestigious hotel, commercial and residential properties in key locations in Asia, the United States and Europe, as well as the provision of tourism and leisure, club management and other services. The Peninsula Hotels portfolio comprises The Peninsula Hong Kong, The Peninsula Shanghai, The Peninsula Beijing, The Peninsula Tokyo, The Peninsula New York, The Peninsula Chicago, The Peninsula Beverly Hills, The Peninsula London, The Peninsula Paris, The Peninsula Istanbul, The Peninsula Bangkok, and The Peninsula Manila. The property portfolio of the Group includes The Repulse Bay Complex, The Peak Tower and St. John's Building in Hong Kong; The Landmark in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and 21 avenue Kléber in Paris, France. The clubs and services portfolio of the Group includes The Peak Tram in Hong Kong; Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, California; Peninsula Clubs and Consultancy Services, Peninsula Merchandising, and Tai Pan Laundry in Hong Kong.

Media Contact:

Julia Valencoso de Celis

+49 89 4120 7171

[email protected]

SOURCE Shiji Group