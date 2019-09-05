Shikira Wallace Named New Program Development Manager for Structured Family Caregiving in Georgia

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniorlink, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Shikira Wallace, RN, as the new Program Development Manager of its Structured Family Caregiving (SFC) Program now available in Georgia. Structured Family Caregiving, a first-of-its kind caregiving support program, offers a digital coaching solution and financial support to families caring for loved ones at home.

Wallace has two decades of experience as a health-care professional in the greater Atlanta area. She most recently was a registered nurse in the Non-Invasive Cardiology Department at Northside Hospital, where she trained and educated new nurses, and served as a leader for hospital staff. Shikira also served in the community as a hospice nurse. She later advanced to develop a hospice program in local long-term care facilities.

"We're honored that Shikira has joined our team in Atlanta," said Thomas Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seniorlink. "As we collaborate with the state of Georgia to launch SFC, we are confident that Shikira's professional experience and expertise will inform the program, and will ensure its delivery to the benefit of participating families and communities."

SFC is available to family caregivers who support individuals eligible for the Elderly and Disabled Waiver Program, which aims to expand and enhance community-based long-term support services to care for an increasing population of seniors and adults with disabilities.

"Family takes care of family, pure and simple," said Wallace. "There are more than two million family caregivers in Georgia – some live in major cities, others in more rural communities, yet all need more support as they navigate this challenging role. It is a career highlight to join Seniorlink, to help launch SFC and, as a result, empower families statewide."

