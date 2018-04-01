Shikun & Binui Announces Full Year 2017 Financial Results

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, April 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA), a global construction and infrastructure company headquartered in Israel, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year, ended December 31, 2017.

Financial Highlights for 2017

Revenues for 2017 were ~NIS 6.4 billion , an increase of 20% compared with those of 2016, driven primarily by growth from Solel Boneh Israel, due to the ramp-up of construction work mainly on the Ashalim project, as well as from the International Construction segment due to the renewal of work in Nigeria .

for 2017 were , an increase of 20% compared with those of 2016, driven primarily by growth from Solel Boneh Israel, due to the ramp-up of construction work mainly on the Ashalim project, as well as from the International Construction segment due to the renewal of work in . Gross profit for the year totaled ~NIS 851 million , or 13.2% of revenues, compared with ~NIS 837 million , or 15.6% of revenues, in 2016.

for the year totaled , or 13.2% of revenues, compared with , or 15.6% of revenues, in 2016. Net profit for the year totaled ~NIS 298 million compared with ~NIS 480 million in 2016.

Operating cash flow excluding investments in land inventories and concessions arrangements, was a positive ~NIS 212 million . Including investment activities, the operating cash flow was ~NIS (310) million .

1. CONSTRUCTION

Solel Boneh

Total revenues for 2017 were ~NIS 3.5 billion .

During October, Solel Boneh won engineering contracts from Israel's Ministry of Defense amounting to ~NIS 640 million for projects in Israel's southern region. This project is not included in the company's backlog for the end of 2017.

for projects in southern region. This project is not included in the company's backlog for the end of 2017. In February, Solel Boneh completed the acquisition of Menora , a privately-held company that engages in the execution, construction and maintenance of complex electrical systems for lighting, railroad crossings, traffic control and other applications, employing ~235 workers. The acquisition is in line with Shikun & Binui's strategy to expand construction offerings and will be complementary and synergistic to other activities in Israel and throughout the world.

, a privately-held company that engages in the execution, construction and maintenance of complex electrical systems for lighting, railroad crossings, traffic control and other applications, employing ~235 workers. The acquisition is in line with Shikun & Binui's strategy to expand construction offerings and will be complementary and synergistic to other activities in and throughout the world. Primary mega projects in process: Gilboa Pumped Storage, Ashalim Thermo Solar, Tel Aviv Light Rail (Western Section), the Generi 2 Government Building campus and others.

SBI

Total revenues for 2017 were ~NIS 1.9 billion , driven by continued execution of contracting projects throughout the world, including mega projects in the US and Colombia

driven by continued execution of contracting projects throughout the world, including mega projects in the US and Won projects in two new countries: Tanzania and Mozambique

and In February 2018 , the company signed an agreement to build a new airport in Uganda for ~USD 309 million . The company has received a deposit of ~10% of the total contract amount.

for . The company has received a deposit of ~10% of the total contract amount. Beginning in the third quarter, the company began buying significant quantities of dollars in Nigeria at the NIFEX exchange rate (of approximately 330 naira to the US dollar) due to a change in the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria . Given the current ability to receive dollar allocations according to the NIFEX methodology, the company has decided to translate its financial reports based on the NIFEX exchange rate, beginning with the third quarter of 2017.

at the NIFEX exchange rate (of approximately to the US dollar) due to a change in the policy of the Central Bank of . Given the current ability to receive dollar allocations according to the NIFEX methodology, the company has decided to translate its financial reports based on the NIFEX exchange rate, beginning with the third quarter of 2017. Began delivery on stage 1 of the Colombia Toll Roads Project as part of the trial period; work on stages 2 and 3 is expected to be delayed due to a current lack of instructions from the ordering entity. Regarding stages 4 and 5, changes in the route of the project maybe required due to the discovery of water sources in the area. As a result, the project's funders have stopped the draw-down of funds until a new plan has been drawn up an approved by the government. During the reporting period, a provision of ~USD 5 million was made in respect of the project.

2. RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT

Apartment Sales

Early implementation of the IFRS Standard in 2017: According to the IFRS Standard, the company reports revenues from Israeli apartment sales over time according to the progress made in the each project's building and sales processes. The policy for revenue recognition from apartment sales in other countries remains unchanged: that is, all revenues are recognized at the time of delivery.

According to the IFRS Standard, the company reports revenues from Israeli apartment sales over time according to the progress made in the each project's building and sales processes. The policy for revenue recognition from apartment sales in other countries remains unchanged: that is, all revenues are recognized at the time of delivery. During 2017, the company sold 1,623 apartments (100% share) totaling ~NIS 1,507 million , including 539 units in Israel and 1,084 units in Europe .

, including 539 units in and 1,084 units in . In Europe , most of apartment sales were in Poland , where 547 units were sold; in Serbia, 201 units were sold; in the Czech Republic , 193 units were sold; and in Romania , 143 units were sold.

most of apartment sales were in , where 547 units were sold; in Serbia, 201 units were sold; in the , 193 units were sold; and in , 143 units were sold. In Israel , the company began planning for the construction of 657 apartments and commercial space in Or Yam in Or Akiva. In addition, it initiated marketing efforts for new projects in Givat Shmuel, Ashkelon , Kfar Yona and Harish, and building began for projects in Rishon Letzion and Givat Shmuel.

The table below shows additional data regarding the company's sale of apartments (signed contracts) during 2017:



Apartment

Units Under

Company

Management

Including

Partner Share Consolidated

Companies Companies

Under Joint

Control Israel





Sales

(NIS millions) 960 816 - Number of apartment sale contracts

signed 539 462 - Average price of apartments sold

(NIS thousands) 1,766 1,781 - Europe





Sales

(NIS millions) 547 312 73 Number of apartment sale contracts

signed 1,084 703 101 Average price of apartments sold

(NIS thousands) 505 444 726

The table following shows data regarding the Company's delivery of apartments to customers during 2017:



Consolidated

Companies Companies Under

Joint Control Israel



Revenues from apartments delivered (NIS millions) 1,840 - Number of units delivered 1,178 - Average price of apartments delivered (NIS

thousands) 1,562 - Europe



Revenues from apartments delivered (NIS millions) 91 91 Number of units delivered 266 154 Average price of apartments delivered (NIS

thousands) 342 592

Land in Israel

The sale of the company's rights in various land plots in North Tel Aviv was completed in December 2017 . The company recorded a ~NIS 89 million profit in respect of the transaction.

was completed in . The company recorded a profit in respect of the transaction. Progress with the plan for the Old Tel Aviv Bus Station: the plan was approved for filing. Under the plan's framework, tens of new residential towers will be built to house a combined total of 1,160 apartments, commercial space, a dance center and an international food court.

the plan was approved for filing. Under the plan's framework, tens of new residential towers will be built to house a combined total of 1,160 apartments, commercial space, a dance center and an international food court. During the year, the company secured land for the construction of ~1,300 residential units in future developments. The land parcels are located in Or Akiva (~660 units), Jerusalem (~200 units), Harish (~180 units), Hod Hasharon (~135 units) and Givat Shmuel (~110 units).

3. PROJECTS & IGAs (INCOME GENERATING ASSETS)

The company continues to implement its strategy aimed at realizing value and freeing cash for investment in new projects:

The company has entered into a process for selling 45% of its rights in the Carmel Tunnels project and 40% of its rights in the North Roads project. Purchase offers have been received from a limited group of investors (including institutional investors), and the company intends to serve as the General Partner. Upon completion of the transaction, the company expects to recognize a profit of between NIS 250 -300 million and cash flow of ~NIS 580 million .

Purchase offers have been received from a limited group of investors (including institutional investors), and the company intends to serve as the General Partner. Upon completion of the transaction, the company expects to recognize a profit of between -300 million and cash flow of . Sale of 50% of the company's rights in the office space KBP in Poland : the company's proceeds from the sale included ~NIS 57 million in pre-tax profit and profit from revaluation of the investment, and ~NIS 580 million in cash flow.

the company's proceeds from the sale included in pre-tax profit and profit from revaluation of the investment, and in cash flow. Sale of 100% of the company's holdings in the concessionaire of the Tel Aviv Courthouse project: the company's proceeds from the sale included ~NIS 8.5 million in pre-tax profit and ~NIS 13.5 million in cash flow.

the company's proceeds from the sale included in pre-tax profit and in cash flow. The company has entered into a process for selling 100% of its rights in the Generi 2 Government Campus project. If and when the sale is completed, the company expects to recognize between NIS 25 -30 million in post-tax profit and ~NIS 70 million in cash flow. The earliest that the deal is expect to be completed would be January 2019 .

New Concessions projects in Israel (to be executed by Solel Bonei):

Regional government campus in Nazareth : total project value - ~NIS 400 million

: total project value - Courthouse in Hadera: total project value - ~NIS 150 million

Progress with portfolio of existing Renewable Energy projects:

Financial closing of the 120MW Tze'elim photovoltaic project, in 2018 Construction of the project was initiated

Received pending license for the conversion of the Etgal power plant to natural gas and for expanding its generation capacity from 26MW to 186MW

Began construction of 6 high voltage PV projects totaling up to 60MW

Won an Israel Electric Company tender to construct high voltage PV projects totaling up to 25MW

ADO GROUP Shareholders' Agreement: If and when the deal is completed, the company expects to consolidate the financial results of the ADO GROUP. As a result, it expects to record a profit of ~NIS 400 million due to the revaluation of the company's investment in ADO GROUP.

Provision for a decline in value of Elcon: The decline in the value of Elcon has led the company to make the following adjustments:

Goodwill: NIS 31.5 million

Unrealized wastewater treatment technology assets: NIS 28.6 million

Fixed assets: NIS 20.1 million

Changes in the company's credit ratings:

Ma'alot: In March 2017, the company's rating and bonds from series 4 to 8 were rated (ilA) and with positive outlook. After the date of the report, Ma'alot put this rating onto the watchlist with negative outlook.

Midroog: In October 2017, Midroog left the rating unchanged at A1 with a negative outlook. After the date of the report, Midroog reduced these bonds to a rating of A2 with a negative outlook.

Early adoption of IFRS 15 Standard as of the December 31 2017 results

The standard has been implemented with the approach of the accumulated effect, in coordination with starting balances as of January 1, 2017 and without a restatement of the comparable numbers. The main impact of this first implementation of the standard on the Group's revenue recognition policy relates to the company's residential real estate development activities in Israel . According to the rules of the standard, apartment sales are recognized over time based on certain criteria, in contrast to the rules of the IAS 11, in which the Group recognizes apartment sales in full at the time of delivery to the buyer. Revenue recognition from the sales of apartments outside of Israel is at the time of delivery without any changes from previous policy





and without a restatement of the comparable numbers. The main impact of this first implementation of the standard on the Group's revenue recognition policy relates to the company's residential real estate development activities in . According to the rules of the standard, apartment sales are recognized over time based on certain criteria, in contrast to the rules of the IAS 11, in which the Group recognizes apartment sales in full at the time of delivery to the buyer. Revenue recognition from the sales of apartments outside of is at the time of delivery without any changes from previous policy In addition, this first implementation of the standard affects the Group's accounting treatment of the variable payments made for contracting projects. According to the rules of the standard, a higher level of certainty is required to enable recognition of a contract's variable revenues as compared to the level that was required under the IAS 11.





The total effect of the implementation since January 1, 2017 has been a ~NIS 82.3 million increase in the Group's Shareholders Equity (reflecting an ~NIS 163 million increase in the Israel Real Estate Development division, countered by an ~NIS 81 million reduction in the International Construction and Infrastructure and Israel Construction & Infrastructure divisions). The main source of the change was an NIS 1,403 million reduction in Inventory of Buildings for Sale, countered by a ~NIS 1,022 reduction in customer advances and an ~NIS 429 million increase in future revenues.

Claims Related to the Activities of SBI:

Claims of a former employee: In July 2017 , a former employee of SBI AG (a Switzerland -domiciled granddaughter company of Shikun & Binui) filed a lawsuit in Israel's Labor Court against SBI AG, SBI AG's parent company (SBI Infrastructure), SBI AG's sister company (SBI E&M) and the manager of SBI AG's Kenyan office. In the suit, the worker claimed that he was owed various payments due to his termination from the Kenyan company, and an arbitration process between the two sides was initiated (a process which was recently halted in light of a police investigation, and which has not yet been completed). Under the framework of the lawsuit, the worker also made allegations regarding the propriety of SBI AG's conduct in Africa .





In , a former employee of SBI AG (a -domiciled granddaughter company of Shikun & Binui) filed a lawsuit in Labor Court against SBI AG, SBI AG's parent company (SBI Infrastructure), SBI AG's sister company (SBI E&M) and the manager of SBI AG's Kenyan office. In the suit, the worker claimed that he was owed various payments due to his termination from the Kenyan company, and an arbitration process between the two sides was initiated (a process which was recently halted in light of a police investigation, and which has not yet been completed). Under the framework of the lawsuit, the worker also made allegations regarding the propriety of SBI AG's conduct in . Independent investigation: After becoming aware of the allegations regarding its conduct in Africa , SBI AG consulted with unrelated external investigative auditing experts in Switzerland (the country in which it is domiciled) with the goal of investigating the former employee's claims. The investigation, which was carried out intensively over several months, brought a number of facts and documents to light. On February 20, 2018 , after the allegations began to be investigated by the Israeli police, the independent investigation was halted at the request of the police, before it had been concluded.





After becoming aware of the allegations regarding its conduct in , SBI AG consulted with unrelated external investigative auditing experts in (the country in which it is domiciled) with the goal of investigating the former employee's claims. The investigation, which was carried out intensively over several months, brought a number of facts and documents to light. On , after the allegations began to be investigated by the Israeli police, the independent investigation was halted at the request of the police, before it had been concluded. Consultation with foreign compliance authorities: While the external investigation was underway, the company consulted with Swiss compliance authorities, informing them about the former employee's allegations and the steps that SBI AG was taking to investigate them, primarily including the independent investigation. The compliance authorities instructed SBI AG to continue with their investigation.





While the external investigation was underway, the company consulted with Swiss compliance authorities, informing them about the former employee's allegations and the steps that SBI AG was taking to investigate them, primarily including the independent investigation. The compliance authorities instructed SBI AG to continue with their investigation. Investigation by the World Bank: During January 2018 , SBI AG was notified by the INT department of the World Bank, the department that investigates Integrity claims, that it intended to audit a number of SBI AG's completed projects in Kenya , some of which had been completed long ago. SBI AG began fully cooperating with the World Bank, including gathering the materials that has been requested. However, this process was also halted when the investigation by the Israeli police was initiated. The audit has not yet been completed.





During , SBI AG was notified by the INT department of the World Bank, the department that investigates Integrity claims, that it intended to audit a number of SBI AG's completed projects in , some of which had been completed long ago. SBI AG began fully cooperating with the World Bank, including gathering the materials that has been requested. However, this process was also halted when the investigation by the Israeli police was initiated. The audit has not yet been completed. Israeli Police investigation: On and after February 20, 2018 , a number of current and former employees of SBI AG, Shikun & Binui and the Shikun & Binui subsidiary that holds its shares in SBI AG - including employees who had completed their work for the company over five years ago - were held for investigation or summoned for testimony by the Israeli police. Some of those investigated were incarcerated for various lengths of time and/or released to house arrest and/or released with limitations. In parallel, the police seized various bank accounts of Shikun & Binui Ltd. and of some of its subsidiaries – accounts in which were deposited a total of more than NIS 200 million - as well as other assets, and searched and seized documents in SGI AG's offices in Israel and Kenya . The Group cooperated in full throughout the investigation.





On and after , a number of current and former employees of SBI AG, Shikun & Binui and the Shikun & Binui subsidiary that holds its shares in SBI AG - including employees who had completed their work for the company over five years ago - were held for investigation or summoned for testimony by the Israeli police. Some of those investigated were incarcerated for various lengths of time and/or released to house arrest and/or released with limitations. In parallel, the police seized various bank accounts of Shikun & Binui Ltd. and of some of its subsidiaries – accounts in which were deposited a total of more than - as well as other assets, and searched and seized documents in offices in and . The Group cooperated in full throughout the investigation. Deposit of funds in a forfeiture fund: On or near February 22, 2018 , in an arrangement with the Israeli police, SBI AG deposited the dollar value of ~NIS 250 million into a closed forfeiture fund to secure the release of the assets and bank accounts that had been seized, as described above.





On or near , in an arrangement with the Israeli police, SBI AG deposited the dollar value of into a closed forfeiture fund to secure the release of the assets and bank accounts that had been seized, as described above. Related lawsuits: Since the beginning of this chain of events, a request has been filed with a court to approve a class action against the company and its employees, and three requests against the company have been filed to allow discovery of documents related to investigation of the request.

At this stage, the Company is unable to assess its exposure regarding the police investigation or to the investigation by the World Bank, should it be renewed.

About the Shikun & Binui Group

The Shikun & Binui Group is a global construction and infrastructure company that operates in Israel and internationally in seven segments: 1) infrastructure and construction contracting outside of Israel; 2) infrastructure and construction contracting within Israel; 3) real estate development within Israel; 4) real estate development outside of Israel; 5) renewable energy; 6) concessions; The Group's activities focus on large, highly complex projects carried out for entities in private and public sectors with a focus on sustainability.

IR Contacts:





Company External IR Inbal Uliansky Ehud Helft +972 (3) 6301058 GK Investor Relations inbal_u@shikunbinui.com +1 617 418 3096

shikunbinuni@gkir.com

This summary announcement was prepared solely for the convenience of the reader and does not replace Shikun & Binui Ltd.'s (hereafter – "the Company") full report. The information contained in this announcement is, by its nature, incomplete. All of its contents are provided as a supplement to the Company's report, and are subject to the declarations therein stated. This announcement includes forecasts, assessments, estimates and other information relating to the Company or its subsidiaries, or to other parties or to future events and matters, the extent of whose realization is not certain and is not under the sole control of the Company (forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law-1968). The key facts and data serving as the basis for this information are facts and data, among others, related to the current status of the Company and its businesses, facts and data relating to the current status of the operating segments in which the Company engages in its areas of operation, and other macroeconomic facts and data known to the Company on the preparation date of this presentation.

It is understood that forward-looking information does not constitute a fact and is based solely on subjective assessments. Forward-looking information is uncertain and for the most part, is not under the Company's control. The realization or non-realization of the forward-looking information will be influenced, among others, by the risk factors that characterize the Company's operations, as well as developments in the general environment and external factors that impact the Company's operations. The Company's future results and achievements could differ significantly from those presented in this presentation. The Company is not obligated to update or modify the said forecast or assessment, and is not obligated to update this announcement. This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase the Company's securities or an invitation to receive such offers. An investment in securities in general, and in the Company in particular, carries risk. One must take into account that past data do not necessarily indicate future performance.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Condensed Consolitated Interim Statement of Financial Position as at





December 31

December 31



2017

2016



NIS thousands

NIS thousands









Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

2,029,574

2,993,490 Bank deposits

657,668

290,154 Short-term loans and investments

63,050

92,028 Short-term loans to investee companies

31,854

349 Trade receivables – accrued income

2,423,515

2,060,621 Inventory of buildings held for sale

1,395,986

2,468,749 Receivables and debit balances

498,838

501,090 Other investments, including derivatives

241,641

93,138 Current tax assets

19,692

37,217 Inventory

176,145

225,461 Assets classified as held for sale

105,352

518,106 Total current assets

7,643,315

9,280,403









Receivables and contract assets in respect of







concession arrangements

923,267

822,103 Non-current inventory of land (freehold)

789,699

789,294 Non-current inventory of land (leasehold)

426,609

338,941 Investment property, net

842,943

924,557 Land rights

13,179

13,021 Receivables, loans and deposits

522,795

386,252 Investments in equity-accounted investees

598,512

640,993 Loans to investee companies

612,054

562,767 Deferred tax assets

162,932

135,600 Property, plant and equipment, net

875,593

1,041,533 Intangible assets, net

150,238

242,586 Total non-current assets

5,917,821

5,897,647





























Total assets

13,561,136

15,178,050

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Income





December 31

December 31



2017

2016



NIS thousands

NIS thousands









Liabilities







Short-term credit from banks and others

1,036,026

1,045,048 Subcontractors and trade payables

1,460,075

1,280,799 Short-term employee benefits

136,860

135,529 Payables and credit balances including derivatives

616,135

690,275 Current tax liabilities

105,653

122,889 Provisions

246,019

310,003 Payables - customer work orders

1,345,436

1,751,025 Advances received from customers

336,685

1,443,812 Dividend payable

-

16,940 Liabilities classified as held for sale

-

415,676 Total current liabilities

5,282,889

7,211,996









Liabilities to banks and others

2,477,801

2,262,410 Debentures

3,402,211

3,314,628 Employee benefits

49,843

54,056 Deferred tax liabilities

105,719

123,849 Provisions

102,795

109,530 Excess of accumulated losses over cost of investment







and deferred credit balance in investee companies

48,130

30,440 Total non-current liabilities

6,186,499

5,894,913









Total liabilities

11,469,388

13,106,909









Equity

















Total equity attributable to owners

1,849,025

1,892,058 Non-controlling interests

242,723

179,083 Total equity

2,091,748

2,071,141









Total liabilities and equity

13,561,136

15,178,050



December 31

December 31

December 31

2017

2016

2015

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands











Revenues from work performed and sales 6,437,307

5,378,963

5,068,702











Cost of work performed and sales 5,586,065

4,541,744

4,193,362











Gross profit 851,242

837,219

875,340











Gain on sale of investment property 3,217

70,543

38,197 Selling and marketing expenses (40,049)

(32,318)

(35,183) Administrative and general expenses (380,824)

(366,479)

(354,614) Share of profits of equity









accounted investees (net of tax) 59,816

81,172

76,575 Other operating income 219,622

451,797

142,361 Other operating expenses (130,028)

(41,762)

(64,810)











Operating profit 582,996

1,000,172

677,866











Financing income 199,436

182,715

200,765 Financing expenses (422,471)

(566,483)

(374,599)











Net financing expenses (223,035)

(383,768)

(173,834)











Profit before taxes on income 359,961

616,404

504,032 Taxes on income (61,655)

(136,455)

(63,818)











Profit for the year 298,306

479,949

440,214











Attributable to:









Owners of the Company 230,927

445,771

425,741 Non-controlling interests 67,379

34,178

14,473













298,306

479,949

440,214











Basic earnings per share (in NIS) 0.58

1.12

1.07











Diluted earnings per share (in NIS) 0.57

1.12

1.07

Consolidated Financial Statements

Operating Segments

Year ended December 31, 2017

Infrastructures

Infrastructures





























and

and

Real estate

Real estate





















construction

construction

development

development





Renewable













(international)

(Israel)

(Israel)

(international)

Concessions

energy

Other

Adjustments

Consolidated

NIS thousands External revenues 1,854,209

3,229,094

1,382,599

247,775

145,359

36,689

37,939

(496,357)

6,437,307 Inter-segment revenues -

291,770

76

-

-

-

-

(291,846)

- Total revenues from work performed and sales 1,854,209

3,520,864

1,382,675

247,775

145,359

36,689

37,939

(788,203)

6,437,307 Segment costs 1,718,057

3,397,633

1,080,708

171,682

66,398

37,789

138,995

(930,985)

5,680,277 Segment results 136,152

123,231

301,967

76,093

78,961

(1,100)

(101,056)

142,782

757,030 Net operating expenses for all segments































(174,034) Operating profit































582,996 Net financing income (expenses) allocated to segments (6,108)

(8,628)

(27,275)

(28,382)

41,470

8,077

(8,409)

(35,176)

(64,431) Net financing expenses not allocated to segments































(158,604) Segment profit (loss) before income tax 130,044

114,603

274,692

47,711

120,431

6,977

(109,465)

(225,032)

359,961 Additional information:

































Segment assets 3,919,808

2,555,498

3,806,622

1,164,247

527,631

521,311

202,121

(764,322)

11,932,916 Investment and loans to associates 9

22,364

115,367

249,980

700,895

4,043

281,857

-

1,374,515 Assets not allocated to segments































253,705 Total consolidated assets































13,561,136 Segment liabilities 1,270,769

2,097,024

2,620,016

1,077,656

694,223

397,521

270,530

(1,083,551)

7,344,188 Excess of losses over investment in investees 28,291

-

10,231

-

-

4,968

-

-

43,490 Liabilities not allocated to segments































4,081,710 Total consolidated liabilities































11,469,388 Long-term investments in assets 32,247

48,510

68,696

1,950

607

6,263

23,133

-

181,406 General investments in assets for the long-term































10,451 Total investments in assets for the long-term –

































consolidated































191,857 Depreciation and amortization 135,408

49,897

18,881

5,118

-

15,037

95,622

(438)

319,525 General depreciation































11,788 Total depreciation - consolidated































331,313

Consolidated Financial Statements



Year ended December 31, 2016

Infrastructures

Infrastructures





























and

and

Real estate

Real estate





















construction

construction

development

development





Renewable













(international)

(Israel)

(Israel)

(international)

Concessions

energy

Other

Adjustments

Consolidated

NIS thousands External revenues 1,489,712

2,324,394

1,278,810

146,254

427,383

44,679

40,259

(372,528)

5,378,963 Inter-segment revenues 142,574

444,259

76

-

-

-

-

(586,909)

- Total revenues from work performed and sales 1,632,286

2,768,653

1,278,886

146,254

427,383

44,679

40,259

(959,437)

5,378,963 Segment costs 1,312,877

2,685,902

978,106

126,888

91,155

4,492

80,205

(1,074,171)

4,205,454 Segment results































1,173,509 Net operating expenses for all segments 319,409

82,751

300,780

19,366

336,228

40,187

(39,946)

114,734

(173,337) Operating profit































1,000,172 Net financing income (expenses) allocated to segments (162,079)

(144)

(3,628)

(21,498)

18,965

(17,995)

(6,766)

(26,019)

(219,164) Net financing expenses not allocated to segments































(164,604) Segment profit (loss) before income tax 157,330

82,607

297,152

(2,132)

355,193

22,192

(46,712)

(249,226)

616,404 Additional information:

































Segment assets 4,339,515

2,829,745

4,842,449

877,053

1,057,995

313,365

301,671

(727,944)

13,833,849 Investment and loans to associates 23,829

49,257

112,294

153,323

599,010

8,775

307,741

-

1,254,229 Assets not allocated to segments































89,972 Total consolidated assets































15,178,050 Segment liabilities 1,441,237

2,316,586

3,887,424

769,551

1,115,350

196,740

384,871

(1,041,509)

9,070,250 Excess of losses over investment in investees 17,572

-

9,689

-

2,059

1,120

-

-

30,440 Liabilities not allocated to segments































4,006,219 Total consolidated liabilities































13,106,909 Long-term investments in assets 39,389

48,488

50,279

1,298

82,132

3,302

69,043

-

293,931 General investments in assets for the long-term































9,644 Total investments in assets for the long-term –

































consolidated































303,575 Depreciation and amortization 160,847

42,233

18,877

5,060

-

10,661

24,924

(472)

262,130 General depreciation































10,467 Total depreciation - consolidated































272,597

Consolidated Financial Statements



Year ended December 31, 2015

Infrastructures

Infrastructures





























and

and

Real estate

Real estate





















construction

construction

development

development





Renewable













(international)

(Israel)

(Israel)

(international)

Concessions

energy

Other

Adjustments

Consolidated

NIS thousands External revenues 1,962,078

1,908,324

985,329

76,859

245,599

156,789

45,494

(311,770)

5,068,702 Inter-segment revenues 26,191

249,166

76

-

-

-

3

(275,436)

- Total revenues from work performed and sales 1,988,269

2,157,490

985,405

76,859

245,599

156,789

45,497

(587,206)

5,068,702 Segment costs 1,657,137

2,108,905

728,772

60,695

212,602

113,371

(1,429)

(647,807)

4,232,246 Segment results 331,132

48,585

256,633

16,164

32,997

43,418

46,926

60,601

836,456 Net operating expenses for all segments































(158,590) Operating profit































677,866 Net financing income (expenses) allocated to segments (11,325)

(6,130)

7,813

(12,641)

(2,003)

(3,000)

10,396

28,293

11,403 Net financing expenses not allocated to segments































(185,237) Segment profit (loss) before income tax 319,807

42,455

264,446

3,523

30,994

40,418

57,322

(254,933)

504,032 Additional information:

































Segment assets 4,741,172

1,938,822

4,523,613

614,425

947,270

387,997

282,111

(673,771)

12,761,639 Investment and loans to associates 9

56,824

71,700

169,981

414,256

81,084

507,344

-

1,301,198 Assets not allocated to segments































228,115 Total consolidated assets































14,290,952 Segment liabilities 1,882,461

1,385,069

3,497,860

505,113

973,261

282,166

317,620

(689,826)

8,153,724 Excess of losses over investment in investees 16,712

-

9,233

-

2,999

-

-

-

28,944 Liabilities not allocated to segments































4,269,985 Total consolidated liabilities































12,452,653 Long-term investments in assets 80,741

72,297

151,820

31,439

-

1,003

40,557

-

377,857 General investments in assets for the long-term































14,013 Total investments in assets for the long-term –

































consolidated































391,870 Depreciation and amortization 185,118

24,428

17,172

2,417

-

8,416

(5,522)

(472)

231,557 General depreciation































8,124 Total depreciation - consolidated































239,681

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shikun--binui-announces-full-year-2017-financial-results-300622429.html

SOURCE Shikun & Binui Ltd.