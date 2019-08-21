Shikun & Binui Reports Results of the First Half of 2019 With NIS 486 Million in Net Profit

- Increase of 13.3% in revenues to NIS 3.1 billion;

- Gross profit increased to NIS 463 million;

- Increase in net profit to NIS 486 million;

- Improved gross profit: 14.9% compared to 11.9% last year;

- Strong operating cash flow of NIS 509 million (excluding investment in lands);

- Backlog of approximately NIS 14 billion;

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA), a global construction and infrastructure company headquartered in Israel, today reported its financial results for the second quarter and first half, ended June 30, 2019.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

  • Revenues in the first half of 2019 amounted to NIS 3.1 billion, an increase of 13.3% compared to the corresponding half last year. The increase was mainly due to real estate activity in Eastern Europe.

  • Gross margin was approximately 14.9% compared to 11.9% in the same period last year. Gross profit for the period was NIS 463 million, compared with NIS 325 million in the same period last year. The improvement in the gross profit and the margins was due to the improvements in the operations in Africa, alongside significant apartment deliveries within the residential real estate operations in Eastern Europe.

  • Net profit amounted to approximately NIS 486 million, compared with NIS 203 million in the same period last year.

  • Cash flow from operations in the first half (excluding investment in land) amounted to NIS 509 million, compared with negative operating cash flow of NIS 505 million in the corresponding half last year. The positive cash flow is primarily due to an increase in the volume of collections at SBI and collections received at the real estate segment in Israel.

REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES 

In the first half of 2019, housing sales totaled 1,089 housing units (in 100% terms), amounting to NIS 1.2 billion, of which 709 housing units were in Israel and 380 housing units were in Europe

Apartment deliveries were 1,013 (in 100% terms), of which 421 were housing units in Israel and 592 were housing units in Europe.

Additional Data on Company's Sale of Apartments (signed contracts) during First Half of 2019:

Apartments under
Company management
including partner share

Consolidated
Projects –

Effective Portion

Projects Under
Joint Control

Israel


Sales

(NIS millions)

1,014

926

-

Number of apartment sale contracts
signed

709

673

-

Average price of apartments sold

(NIS thousands)

1,430

1,376

-

Europe


Sales

(NIS millions)

203

133

26

Number of apartment sale contracts
signed

380

286

27

Average price of apartments sold

(NIS thousands)

534

465

959

Data Regarding Delivery of Apartments to Customers during First Half of 2019:

Consolidated
Projects

Projects Under
Joint Control

Europe

Revenues from apartments delivered (NIS millions)

232

29

Number of units delivered

427

37

Average price of apartments delivered (NIS thousands)

544

786

Israel Real Estate: Significant increase in the volume of transactions signed during the first half of the Or Yam project

  • During the first half of the year, transactions for the sale of 709 housing units were signed, amounting to NIS 1 billion, following the success of the Or Yam project.

RED International Real Estate: Significant Increase in Income and Profit Following delivery of 592 Housing during the first half of the year

  • Revenues in the first half amounted to NIS 298 million, an increase of NIS 223 million compared to the corresponding half last year, as a result of delivery of 592 housing units mainly in Warsaw (351 housing units), Belgrade (113 housing units), Prague and Bucharest (128 units).
  • Gross profit in the first half amounted to NIS 80 million, compared with NIS 9 million in the corresponding half last year.

Successful realization of most of the Group's shares in ADO

The company completed four transactions to sell 30% of ADO Group shares for approximately NIS 720 million, following which it recorded a pre-tax profit of NIS 480 million, as well as pre-tax profit from revaluation of the remaining balance of the Company's investment in ADO Group (7.5%) amounting to approximately NIS 59 million.

PROJECT CONTRACTING

Solel Boneh: Significant volume of wins for new projects since the beginning of the year

  • Total rights in projects and new works received from the beginning of the year up to the date of the current report, amounted to NIS 2.2 billion. These include winning the road construction project and extending bridges as part of the construction of the Eastern Railway, construction of two other sections of the Southern Barrier, construction of the Bezalel Campus in Jerusalem, foundation works in the Tel Aviv Spiral Tower and others.

SBI International Infrastructure and Construction (excluding US): Significant improvement in profitability

  • A marked improvement in the gross margin was noted, which reached 17.9% in the first half of 2019, compared with 9.6% in the first half of last year. The improvement in profitability was mainly due to projects in Nigeria, projects in Uganda as well as the project to establish the airport in Uganda. Net profit amounted to approximately NIS 38 million, compared with net loss of NIS (73) million in the same period last year.
  • Toll Road Project in Colombia: On February 1, 2019, the Section 1 delivery document was signed with no penalty. With the receipt of the section by the customer, the operating period commenced as stipulated in the franchise agreement, under which the franchisee will begin to receive revenue from available payments and fees, in accordance with the agreement.
        

    Due to the delays in the schedule in the agreement, the financers decided to suspend the continued financing until the handovers of sections 2 and 3, and reached agreement on the continuing of work on sections 4 and 5 (in which the works were delayed due to a force majeure). However, the franchisee and the financiers are in discussions regarding the receipt of a waiver and arranging for continued financing to establish sections 4 and 5. Given the above, an appropriate provision has been made and included in the financial statements.

SBA US Infrastructure and Construction Contracting: Continued to broaden operations and implement US expansion strategy

  • Completion of the acquisition of US Infrastructure and Construction Contracting Company: On April 16, 2019, the transaction was completed as part of the Company's strategy to expand its operations in the United States. The company is engaged in civil infrastructure contracting with an emphasis on bridges, transport infrastructure and marine works.
  • Project SH-288: There was a delay within the project for building the toll road in Texas. Consequently, the update to the expected completion of the project resulted in a loss of NIS 53 million in the first half of 2019.

PROJECTS AND INCOME GENERATING ASSETS

In April, all approvals were required to operate the Ashalim project

The project totals the supply of 121 megawatts of electricity, for an operating period ending in 2043.

Road 6 Operating Company (Derech Eretz) Transaction

In May, Keystone REIT Ltd. entered into an agreement for the acquisition of the Road 6 Operating Company (Derech Eretz) from third parties with some of the holdings expected to be transferred to the Shikun & Binui.

As the transactions and agreements are executed, the Company is expected to increase its control of the Road 6 Operating Company and record an estimated profit of NIS 100 million as a result of the investment revaluation.

Genari 2 Transaction

In June, the sale of the Genari 2 project was completed, a BOT project with a construction cost of NIS 515 million for the planning, construction, maintenance and financing of the new Jerusalem Government Campus. Net proceeds from the transaction amounted to NIS 79 million and a profit after tax of NIS 34 million.

Continued takes steps to reduces financial leverage

The Company's financial debt as at June 30, 2019 was NIS 8.0 billion, compared with NIS 8.4 billion as of December 31, 2018.

Net financial debt, excluding non-recourse loans, was NIS 3.5 billion at the end of June, compared with NIS 4.0 billion at the end of 2018.

Streamlining

Management continued implementing steps to reduce expenses across the Group.

On May 26, 2019, following the approval of the Compensation Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company, the Company approved the engagement of Mr. Lapidot's terms and employment as the Company's CEO. Mr. Lapidot began his term on June 2, 2019.

INVESTORS CONFERENCE CALL

Shikun & Binui will host a conference call in English for investors on August 21, 2019 starting at 10:30am Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. Management will also be available to answer investor's questions, after presenting the results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers:

US:

1-888-407-2553

UK:

0-800-917-9141

Israel:

03-918-0650

International:

+972-3-918-0650

At: 10:30am Eastern Time, 7:30am Pacific Time, 3:30pm UK Time, 5:30pm Israel Time

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on the company's website at http://en.shikunbinui.co.il/ beginning 24 hours after the call.

ABOUT THE SHIKUN & BINUI GROUP

Shikun & Binui is Israel's leading infrastructure and real estate company – a global corporation that operates through its subsidiaries in Israel and across the world. Active in more than 20 countries on four continents, Shikun & Binui is involved in various fields, including infrastructure, real estate development, water, energy, and concessions.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This summary announcement was prepared solely for the convenience of the reader and does not replace Shikun & Binui Ltd.'s (hereafter – "the Company") full report. The information contained in this announcement is, by its nature, incomplete. All of its contents are provided as a supplement to the Company's report, and are subject to the declarations therein stated. This announcement includes forecasts, assessments, estimates and other information relating to the Company or its subsidiaries, or to other parties or to future events and matters, the extent of whose realization is not certain and is not under the sole control of the Company (forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law-1968). The key facts and data serving as the basis for this information are facts and data, among others, related to the current status of the Company and its businesses, facts and data relating to the current status of the operating segments in which the Company engages in its areas of operation, and other macroeconomic facts and data known to the Company on the preparation date of this presentation.

It is understood that forward-looking information does not constitute a fact and is based solely on subjective assessments. Forward-looking information is uncertain and for the most part, is not under the Company's control. The realization or non-realization of the forward-looking information will be influenced, among others, by the risk factors that characterize the Company's operations, as well as developments in the general environment and external factors that impact the Company's operations. The Company's future results and achievements could differ significantly from those presented in this presentation. The Company is not obligated to update or modify the said forecast or assessment, and is not obligated to update this announcement. This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase the Company's securities or an invitation to receive such offers. An investment in securities in general, and in the Company in particular, carries risk. One must take into account that past data do not necessarily indicate future performance.


 

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position as at







June 30

June 30

December 31


2019

2018

2018


(Unaudited)

(Audited)


NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands





Assets



Cash and cash equivalents

2,420,067

2,461,346

2,491,867

Bank deposits

774,132

531,743

781,879

Short-term loans and investments

173,071

91,303

129,150

Short-term loans to investee companies

13,663

5,035

25,001

Trade receivables – accrued income

3,008,727

2,716,667

2,830,251

Inventory of buildings held for sale

1,681,839

1,630,602

1,587,147

Receivables and debit balances

417,505

525,504

497,394

Other investments, including derivatives

476,843

271,163

376,642

Current tax assets

50,085

19,218

39,287

Inventory

162,324

190,428

160,518

Assets classified as held for sale

-

737,371

716,062

Total current assets

9,178,256

9,180,380

9,635,198





Receivables and contract assets



 in respect of concession arrangements

1,219,536

654,451

1,065,753

Non-current inventory of land (freehold)

989,352

1,129,682

938,127

Non-current inventory of land (leasehold)

489,286

463,335

705,172

Investment property, net

984,425

747,556

862,282

Land rights

13,431

13,420

13,422

Receivables, loans and deposits

235,836

456,205

211,766

Investments in equity-accounted investees

498,136

587,529

403,773

Loans to investee companies

1,154,886

448,805

1,099,937

Deferred tax assets

155,491

155,025

299,144

Property, plant and equipment, and right-of-use assets

1,426,263

996,848

1,076,317

Intangible assets, net

442,933

283,966

364,911

Total non-current assets

7,609,575

5,936,822

7,040,604





Total assets

16,787,831

15,117,202

16,675,802

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position as at (cont'd)







June 30

June 30

December 31


2019

2018

2018


(Unaudited)

(Audited)


NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands





Liabilities



Short-term credit from banks and others

1,517,719

1,691,406

1,529,542

Subcontractors and trade payables

1,678,399

1,389,517

1,657,591

Short-term employee benefits

174,101

136,050

160,792

Payables and credit balances including derivatives

544,548

580,206

638,652

Current tax liabilities

93,364

72,683

84,623

Provisions

177,026

253,368

172,364

Payables - customer work orders


1,565,590

1,285,345

1,483,675

Advances received from customers

508,153

421,194

323,684

Liabilities classified as held for sale

-

371,301

360,954

Dividend payable

60,000

-

Total current liabilities

6,318,900

6,201,070

6,411,877





Liabilities to banks and others

3,354,157

2,456,022

3,200,074

Debentures

3,455,895

3,659,246

3,680,283

Employee benefits

44,795

49,329

46,130

Deferred tax liabilities

109,451

82,285

119,665

Provisions

172,164

237,047

260,418

Excess of accumulated losses over cost of investment





 and deferred credit balance in investee companies

165,241

59,701

97,408

Total non-current liabilities

7,301,703

6,543,630

7,403,978





Total liabilities

13,620,603

12,744,700

13,815,855





Equity



Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

2,826,012

2,096,257

2,531,765

Non-controlling interests

341,216

276,245

328,182

Total equity

3,167,228

2,372,502

2,859,947















Total liabilities and equity


16,787,831

15,117,202

16,675,802

 

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)













For the six-month period ended

For the three-month period ended

For the

year ended


June 30

June 30

June 30

June 30

December 31

2019

2018

2019

2018

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands






Revenues from work




 performed and sales

3,101,915

2,738,400

1,614,795

1,382,982

6,331,518

Cost of work performed




 and sales

(2,638,878)

(2,413,633)

(1,387,756)

(1,214,205)

(5,371,928)






Gross profit

463,037

324,767

227,039

168,777

959,590






Gain on sale of






 investment property

1,608

26,219

1,918

23,248

125,949

Selling and marketing expenses

(21,576)

(18,735)

(9,050)

(8,531)

(40,089)

Administrative and general




 expenses

(241,925)

(205,040) (*)

(149,534)

(107,457) (*)

(415,472)

Share of profits (losses)




 of equity accounted




 investees (net of tax)

(65,924)

19,145

(29,046)

20,121

19,141

Other operating income

721,163

339,934

106,832

333,450

389,504

Other operating expenses

(8,610)

(58,778) (*)

(3,838)

(47,316) (*)

(135,578)






Operating profit

847,773

427,512

144,321

382,292

903,045






Financing income

234,332

146,586

110,446

45,977

261,136

Financing expenses

(362,336)

(276,598)

(237,616)

(182,118)

(530,652)






Net financing expenses

(128,004)

(130,012)

(127,170)

(136,141)

(269,516)






Profit before taxes




 on income

719,769

297,500

17,151

246,151

633,529

Taxes on income

(234,037)

(94,766)

(50,155)

(70,649)

(74,233)






Profit (loss) for the period

485,732

202,734

(33,004)

175,502

559,296






Attributable to:




Owners of the Company

464,802

186,287

(43,898)

169,188

494,995

Non-controlling interests

20,930

16,447

10,894

6,314

64,301







485,732

202,734

(33,004)

175,502

559,296






Basic earnings per






 share (in NIS)

1.16

0.47

(0.11)

0.42

1.24






Diluted earnings per






 share (in NIS)

1.15

0.46

(0.11)

0.42

1.22






(*)           Reclassified.




Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)









For the


For the three-month period ended

year ended


March 31

March 31

December 31


2019

2018

2018


(Unaudited)

(Audited)


NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands





Profit for the period

518,736

27,232

559,296





Other comprehensive income (loss)








Other comprehensive income (loss) items that



 after initial recognition in comprehensive



 income were or will be transferred to



 profit or loss








Foreign currency translation differences



 for foreign operations

(107,330)

63,607

227,416





Effective portion of change in





 fair value of hedge of foreign operation

5,240

(1,880)

(11,240)





Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value





through other comprehensive income, net of tax

18,885

(17,721)

13,398





Effective portion of change in





 fair value of cash flow hedge

14,496

9,511

17,447





Other comprehensive loss  items that will





 not be transferred to profit loss








Re-measurement of defined benefit plan, net of tax

-

-

141





Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(68,709)

53,517

247,162





Total comprehensive income for the period

450,027

80,749

806,458





Total comprehensive income attributable to:








Owners of the Company

439,507

70,652

736,807





Non-controlling interests

10,520

10,097

69,651





Total comprehensive income for the period

450,027

80,749

806,458

Operating Segments


For the six month period ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited)


Infrastructures











and








Infrastructures

construction

Infrastructures







and

(international)

and

Real estate

Real estate





construction

(excluding

construction

development

development





(Israel)

USA)

(USA)

(Israel)

(international)

Concessions

Energy

Other

Adjustments

Consolidated

NIS thousands












Total external revenues

1,322,412

675,183

329,670

469,052

298,305

30,939

105,801

22,310

(151,757)

3,101,915

Inter-segment revenues

205,789

-

-

38

-

-

-

-

(205,827)

-











Total revenues

1,528,201

675,183

329,670

469,090

298,305

30,939

105,801

22,310

(357,584)

3,101,915











Segment profit (loss) before









 income tax

63,435

101,480

(79,616)

64,554

64,614

140,527

844

523,838

(159,907)

719,769

For the six month period ended June 30, 2018 (unaudited)


Infrastructures











and








Infrastructures

construction

Infrastructures







and

(international)

and

Real estate

Real estate





construction

(excluding

construction

development

development





(Israel)

USA)

(USA)

(Israel)

(international)

Concessions

Energy

Other

Adjustments

Consolidated

NIS thousands











Total external revenues

1,429,711

643,520

241,805

476,424

74,816

22,336

88,625

20,702

(259,539)

2,738,400

Inter-segment revenues

129,784

-

-

38

-

-

-

-

(129,822)

-











Total revenues

1,559,495

643,520

241,805

476,462

74,816

22,336

88,625

20,702

(389,361)

2,738,400











Segment profit (loss) before









 income tax

52,693

(56,973)

23,827

101,582

(18,444)

346,922

(9,747)

(16,673)

(125,687)

297,500

Operating Segments (cont'd)




















For the three month period ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited)


Infrastructures









and








Infrastructures

construction

Infrastructures







and

(international)

and

Real estate

Real estate





construction

(excluding

construction

development

development





(Israel)

USA)

(USA)

(Israel)

(international)

Concessions

Energy

Other

Adjustments

Consolidated

NIS thousands











Total external revenues

662,688

353,299

250,968

224,054

153,220

16,971

33,779

10,305

(90,489)

1,614,795

Inter-segment revenues

108,102

-

-

19

-

-

-

-

(108,121)

-











Total revenues

770,790

353,299

250,968

224,073

153,220

16,971

33,779

10,305

(198,610)

1,614,795











Segment profit (loss) before









 income tax

40,561

41,839

(46,754)

18,306

38,375

103,323

(14,233)

(55,918)

(108,348)

17,151

For the three month period ended June 30, 2018 (unaudited)


Infrastructures











and








Infrastructures

construction

Infrastructures









and

(international)

and

Real estate

Real estate





construction

(excluding

construction

development

development





(Israel)

USA)

(USA)

(Israel)

(international)

Concessions

Energy

Other

Adjustments

Consolidated

NIS thousands











Total external revenues

763,198

321,362

135,462

202,426

56,540

11,572

28,160

11,441

(147,179)

1,382,982

Inter-segment revenues

57,274

-

-

19

-

-

-

-

(57,293)

-











Total revenues

820,472

321,362

135,462

202,445

56,540

11,572

28,160

11,441

(204,472)

1,382,982











Segment profit (loss) before









 income tax

24,196

(68,780)

9,034

41,786

(9,289)

323,256

1,103

(8,909)

(66,246)

246,151

 

Operating Segments (cont'd)



















For the year ended December 31, 2018 (audited)



Infrastructures











and








Infrastructures

construction

Infrastructures









and

(international)

and

Real estate

Real estate





construction

(excluding

construction

development

development





(Israel)

USA)

(USA)

(Israel)

(international)

Concessions

Energy

Other

Adjustments

Consolidated

NIS thousands











Total external revenues

1,355,063

2,850,687

485,278

987,301

499,354

55,910

503,563

45,184

(450,822)

6,331,518

Inter-segment revenues

-

433,445

-

76

-

-

-

-

(433,521)

-











Total revenues

1,355,063

3,284,132

485,278

987,377

499,354

55,910

503,563

45,184

(884,343)

6,331,518











Segment profit (loss) before 











 income tax

(41,379)

87,165

15,252

315,133

88,431

380,333

40,061

(30,711)

(220,756)

633,529

CONTACTS

Shikun & Binui

Investor Relations 

Leon Vasilnitzky

Ehud Helft

+972 (3) 630 5894

GK Investor & Public Relations

leon_v@shikunbinui.com

+1 617 418 3096

shikunbinuni@gkir.com

SOURCE Shikun & Binui Ltd.

