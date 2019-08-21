Shikun & Binui Reports Results of the First Half of 2019 With NIS 486 Million in Net Profit

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA), a global construction and infrastructure company headquartered in Israel, today reported its financial results for the second quarter and first half, ended June 30, 2019.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

Revenues in the first half of 2019 amounted to NIS 3.1 billion , an increase of 13.3% compared to the corresponding half last year. The increase was mainly due to real estate activity in Eastern Europe .





, an increase of 13.3% compared to the corresponding half last year. The increase was mainly due to real estate activity in . Gross margin was approximately 14.9% compared to 11.9% in the same period last year. Gross profit for the period was NIS 463 million , compared with NIS 325 million in the same period last year. The improvement in the gross profit and the margins was due to the improvements in the operations in Africa , alongside significant apartment deliveries within the residential real estate operations in Eastern Europe .





, compared with in the same period last year. The improvement in the gross profit and the margins was due to the improvements in the operations in , alongside significant apartment deliveries within the residential real estate operations in . Net profit amounted to approximately NIS 486 million , compared with NIS 203 million in the same period last year.





, compared with in the same period last year. Cash flow from operations in the first half (excluding investment in land) amounted to NIS 509 million , compared with negative operating cash flow of NIS 505 million in the corresponding half last year. The positive cash flow is primarily due to an increase in the volume of collections at SBI and collections received at the real estate segment in Israel .

REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES

In the first half of 2019, housing sales totaled 1,089 housing units (in 100% terms), amounting to NIS 1.2 billion, of which 709 housing units were in Israel and 380 housing units were in Europe

Apartment deliveries were 1,013 (in 100% terms), of which 421 were housing units in Israel and 592 were housing units in Europe.

Additional Data on Company's Sale of Apartments (signed contracts) during First Half of 2019 :



Apartments under

Company management

including partner share Consolidated

Projects – Effective Portion Projects Under

Joint Control Israel





Sales (NIS millions) 1,014 926 - Number of apartment sale contracts

signed 709 673 - Average price of apartments sold (NIS thousands) 1,430 1,376 - Europe





Sales (NIS millions) 203 133 26 Number of apartment sale contracts

signed 380 286 27 Average price of apartments sold (NIS thousands) 534 465 959

Data Regarding Delivery of Apartments to Customers during First Half of 2019:



Consolidated

Projects Projects Under

Joint Control Europe



Revenues from apartments delivered (NIS millions) 232 29 Number of units delivered 427 37 Average price of apartments delivered (NIS thousands) 544 786

Israel Real Estate: Significant increase in the volume of transactions signed during the first half of the Or Yam project

During the first half of the year, transactions for the sale of 709 housing units were signed, amounting to NIS 1 billion , following the success of the Or Yam project.

RED International Real Estate: Significant Increase in Income and Profit Following delivery of 592 Housing during the first half of the year

Revenues in the first half amounted to NIS 298 million , an increase of NIS 223 million compared to the corresponding half last year, as a result of delivery of 592 housing units mainly in Warsaw (351 housing units), Belgrade (113 housing units), Prague and Bucharest (128 units).

, an increase of compared to the corresponding half last year, as a result of delivery of 592 housing units mainly in (351 housing units), (113 housing units), and (128 units). Gross profit in the first half amounted to NIS 80 million , compared with NIS 9 million in the corresponding half last year.

Successful realization of most of the Group's shares in ADO

The company completed four transactions to sell 30% of ADO Group shares for approximately NIS 720 million, following which it recorded a pre-tax profit of NIS 480 million, as well as pre-tax profit from revaluation of the remaining balance of the Company's investment in ADO Group (7.5%) amounting to approximately NIS 59 million.

PROJECT CONTRACTING

Solel Boneh: Significant volume of wins for new projects since the beginning of the year

Total rights in projects and new works received from the beginning of the year up to the date of the current report, amounted to NIS 2.2 billion . These include winning the road construction project and extending bridges as part of the construction of the Eastern Railway, construction of two other sections of the Southern Barrier, construction of the Bezalel Campus in Jerusalem , foundation works in the Tel Aviv Spiral Tower and others.

SBI International Infrastructure and Construction (excluding US): Significant improvement in profitability

A marked improvement in the gross margin was noted, which reached 17.9% in the first half of 2019, compared with 9.6% in the first half of last year. The improvement in profitability was mainly due to projects in Nigeria , projects in Uganda as well as the project to establish the airport in Uganda . Net profit amounted to approximately NIS 38 million , compared with net loss of NIS (73) million in the same period last year .

, projects in as well as the project to establish the airport in . . Toll Road Project in Colombia : On February 1, 2019 , the Section 1 delivery document was signed with no penalty. With the receipt of the section by the customer, the operating period commenced as stipulated in the franchise agreement, under which the franchisee will begin to receive revenue from available payments and fees, in accordance with the agreement.





Due to the delays in the schedule in the agreement, the financers decided to suspend the continued financing until the handovers of sections 2 and 3, and reached agreement on the continuing of work on sections 4 and 5 (in which the works were delayed due to a force majeure). However, the franchisee and the financiers are in discussions regarding the receipt of a waiver and arranging for continued financing to establish sections 4 and 5. Given the above, an appropriate provision has been made and included in the financial statements.

SBA US Infrastructure and Construction Contracting: Continued to broaden operations and implement US expansion strategy

Completion of the acquisition of US Infrastructure and Construction Contracting Company: On April 16, 2019 , the transaction was completed as part of the Company's strategy to expand its operations in the United States . The company is engaged in civil infrastructure contracting with an emphasis on bridges, transport infrastructure and marine works.

, the transaction was completed as part of the Company's strategy to expand its operations in . The company is engaged in civil infrastructure contracting with an emphasis on bridges, transport infrastructure and marine works. Project SH-288: There was a delay within the project for building the toll road in Texas . Consequently, the update to the expected completion of the project resulted in a loss of NIS 53 million in the first half of 2019.

PROJECTS AND INCOME GENERATING ASSETS

In April, all approvals were required to operate the Ashalim project

The project totals the supply of 121 megawatts of electricity, for an operating period ending in 2043.

Road 6 Operating Company (Derech Eretz) Transaction

In May, Keystone REIT Ltd. entered into an agreement for the acquisition of the Road 6 Operating Company (Derech Eretz) from third parties with some of the holdings expected to be transferred to the Shikun & Binui.

As the transactions and agreements are executed, the Company is expected to increase its control of the Road 6 Operating Company and record an estimated profit of NIS 100 million as a result of the investment revaluation.

Genari 2 Transaction

In June, the sale of the Genari 2 project was completed, a BOT project with a construction cost of NIS 515 million for the planning, construction, maintenance and financing of the new Jerusalem Government Campus. Net proceeds from the transaction amounted to NIS 79 million and a profit after tax of NIS 34 million.

Continued takes steps to reduces financial leverage

The Company's financial debt as at June 30, 2019 was NIS 8.0 billion, compared with NIS 8.4 billion as of December 31, 2018.

Net financial debt, excluding non-recourse loans, was NIS 3.5 billion at the end of June, compared with NIS 4.0 billion at the end of 2018.

Streamlining

Management continued implementing steps to reduce expenses across the Group.

On May 26, 2019, following the approval of the Compensation Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company, the Company approved the engagement of Mr. Lapidot's terms and employment as the Company's CEO. Mr. Lapidot began his term on June 2, 2019.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position as at













June 30 June 30 December 31



2019 2018 2018



(Unaudited) (Audited)



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands









Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

2,420,067 2,461,346 2,491,867 Bank deposits

774,132 531,743 781,879 Short-term loans and investments

173,071 91,303 129,150 Short-term loans to investee companies

13,663 5,035 25,001 Trade receivables – accrued income

3,008,727 2,716,667 2,830,251 Inventory of buildings held for sale

1,681,839 1,630,602 1,587,147 Receivables and debit balances

417,505 525,504 497,394 Other investments, including derivatives

476,843 271,163 376,642 Current tax assets

50,085 19,218 39,287 Inventory

162,324 190,428 160,518 Assets classified as held for sale

- 737,371 716,062 Total current assets

9,178,256 9,180,380 9,635,198









Receivables and contract assets







in respect of concession arrangements

1,219,536 654,451 1,065,753 Non-current inventory of land (freehold)

989,352 1,129,682 938,127 Non-current inventory of land (leasehold)

489,286 463,335 705,172 Investment property, net

984,425 747,556 862,282 Land rights

13,431 13,420 13,422 Receivables, loans and deposits

235,836 456,205 211,766 Investments in equity-accounted investees

498,136 587,529 403,773 Loans to investee companies

1,154,886 448,805 1,099,937 Deferred tax assets

155,491 155,025 299,144 Property, plant and equipment, and right-of-use assets

1,426,263 996,848 1,076,317 Intangible assets, net

442,933 283,966 364,911 Total non-current assets

7,609,575 5,936,822 7,040,604









Total assets

16,787,831 15,117,202 16,675,802

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position as at (cont'd)













June 30 June 30 December 31



2019 2018 2018



(Unaudited) (Audited)



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands









Liabilities







Short-term credit from banks and others

1,517,719 1,691,406 1,529,542 Subcontractors and trade payables

1,678,399 1,389,517 1,657,591 Short-term employee benefits

174,101 136,050 160,792 Payables and credit balances including derivatives

544,548 580,206 638,652 Current tax liabilities

93,364 72,683 84,623 Provisions

177,026 253,368 172,364 Payables - customer work orders

1,565,590 1,285,345 1,483,675 Advances received from customers

508,153 421,194 323,684 Liabilities classified as held for sale

- 371,301 360,954 Dividend payable

60,000

- Total current liabilities

6,318,900 6,201,070 6,411,877









Liabilities to banks and others

3,354,157 2,456,022 3,200,074 Debentures

3,455,895 3,659,246 3,680,283 Employee benefits

44,795 49,329 46,130 Deferred tax liabilities

109,451 82,285 119,665 Provisions

172,164 237,047 260,418 Excess of accumulated losses over cost of investment







and deferred credit balance in investee companies

165,241 59,701 97,408 Total non-current liabilities

7,301,703 6,543,630 7,403,978









Total liabilities

13,620,603 12,744,700 13,815,855









Equity







Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

2,826,012 2,096,257 2,531,765 Non-controlling interests

341,216 276,245 328,182 Total equity

3,167,228 2,372,502 2,859,947





























Total liabilities and equity

16,787,831 15,117,202 16,675,802

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)

























For the six-month period ended For the three-month period ended For the year ended

June 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 December 31

2019 2018 2019 2018 2018

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands











Revenues from work









performed and sales 3,101,915 2,738,400 1,614,795 1,382,982 6,331,518 Cost of work performed









and sales (2,638,878) (2,413,633) (1,387,756) (1,214,205) (5,371,928)











Gross profit 463,037 324,767 227,039 168,777 959,590











Gain on sale of









investment property 1,608 26,219 1,918 23,248 125,949 Selling and marketing expenses (21,576) (18,735) (9,050) (8,531) (40,089) Administrative and general









expenses (241,925) (205,040) (*) (149,534) (107,457) (*) (415,472) Share of profits (losses)









of equity accounted









investees (net of tax) (65,924) 19,145 (29,046) 20,121 19,141 Other operating income 721,163 339,934 106,832 333,450 389,504 Other operating expenses (8,610) (58,778) (*) (3,838) (47,316) (*) (135,578)











Operating profit 847,773 427,512 144,321 382,292 903,045











Financing income 234,332 146,586 110,446 45,977 261,136 Financing expenses (362,336) (276,598) (237,616) (182,118) (530,652)











Net financing expenses (128,004) (130,012) (127,170) (136,141) (269,516)











Profit before taxes









on income 719,769 297,500 17,151 246,151 633,529 Taxes on income (234,037) (94,766) (50,155) (70,649) (74,233)











Profit (loss) for the period 485,732 202,734 (33,004) 175,502 559,296











Attributable to:









Owners of the Company 464,802 186,287 (43,898) 169,188 494,995 Non-controlling interests 20,930 16,447 10,894 6,314 64,301













485,732 202,734 (33,004) 175,502 559,296











Basic earnings per









share (in NIS) 1.16 0.47 (0.11) 0.42 1.24











Diluted earnings per









share (in NIS) 1.15 0.46 (0.11) 0.42 1.22











(*) Reclassified.











Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)



















For the



For the three-month period ended year ended



March 31 March 31 December 31



2019 2018 2018



(Unaudited) (Audited)



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands









Profit for the period

518,736 27,232 559,296









Other comprehensive income (loss)

















Other comprehensive income (loss) items that







after initial recognition in comprehensive







income were or will be transferred to







profit or loss

















Foreign currency translation differences







for foreign operations

(107,330) 63,607 227,416









Effective portion of change in







fair value of hedge of foreign operation

5,240 (1,880) (11,240)









Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value







through other comprehensive income, net of tax

18,885 (17,721) 13,398









Effective portion of change in







fair value of cash flow hedge

14,496 9,511 17,447









Other comprehensive loss items that will







not be transferred to profit loss

















Re-measurement of defined benefit plan, net of tax

- - 141









Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(68,709) 53,517 247,162









Total comprehensive income for the period

450,027 80,749 806,458









Total comprehensive income attributable to:

















Owners of the Company

439,507 70,652 736,807









Non-controlling interests

10,520 10,097 69,651









Total comprehensive income for the period

450,027 80,749 806,458

Operating Segments



For the six month period ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited)



Infrastructures



















and

















Infrastructures construction Infrastructures















and (international) and Real estate Real estate











construction (excluding construction development development











(Israel) USA) (USA) (Israel) (international) Concessions Energy Other Adjustments Consolidated

NIS thousands





















Total external revenues 1,322,412 675,183 329,670 469,052 298,305 30,939 105,801 22,310 (151,757) 3,101,915 Inter-segment revenues 205,789 - - 38 - - - - (205,827) -





















Total revenues 1,528,201 675,183 329,670 469,090 298,305 30,939 105,801 22,310 (357,584) 3,101,915





















Segment profit (loss) before



















income tax 63,435 101,480 (79,616) 64,554 64,614 140,527 844 523,838 (159,907) 719,769



For the six month period ended June 30, 2018 (unaudited)



Infrastructures



















and

















Infrastructures construction Infrastructures















and (international) and Real estate Real estate











construction (excluding construction development development











(Israel) USA) (USA) (Israel) (international) Concessions Energy Other Adjustments Consolidated

NIS thousands





















Total external revenues 1,429,711 643,520 241,805 476,424 74,816 22,336 88,625 20,702 (259,539) 2,738,400 Inter-segment revenues 129,784 - - 38 - - - - (129,822) -





















Total revenues 1,559,495 643,520 241,805 476,462 74,816 22,336 88,625 20,702 (389,361) 2,738,400





















Segment profit (loss) before



















income tax 52,693 (56,973) 23,827 101,582 (18,444) 346,922 (9,747) (16,673) (125,687) 297,500

Operating Segments (cont'd)









































For the three month period ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited)



Infrastructures



















and

















Infrastructures construction Infrastructures















and (international) and Real estate Real estate











construction (excluding construction development development











(Israel) USA) (USA) (Israel) (international) Concessions Energy Other Adjustments Consolidated

NIS thousands





















Total external revenues 662,688 353,299 250,968 224,054 153,220 16,971 33,779 10,305 (90,489) 1,614,795 Inter-segment revenues 108,102 - - 19 - - - - (108,121) -





















Total revenues 770,790 353,299 250,968 224,073 153,220 16,971 33,779 10,305 (198,610) 1,614,795





















Segment profit (loss) before



















income tax 40,561 41,839 (46,754) 18,306 38,375 103,323 (14,233) (55,918) (108,348) 17,151



For the three month period ended June 30, 2018 (unaudited)



Infrastructures



















and

















Infrastructures construction Infrastructures















and (international) and Real estate Real estate











construction (excluding construction development development











(Israel) USA) (USA) (Israel) (international) Concessions Energy Other Adjustments Consolidated

NIS thousands





















Total external revenues 763,198 321,362 135,462 202,426 56,540 11,572 28,160 11,441 (147,179) 1,382,982 Inter-segment revenues 57,274 - - 19 - - - - (57,293) -





















Total revenues 820,472 321,362 135,462 202,445 56,540 11,572 28,160 11,441 (204,472) 1,382,982





















Segment profit (loss) before



















income tax 24,196 (68,780) 9,034 41,786 (9,289) 323,256 1,103 (8,909) (66,246) 246,151

Operating Segments (cont'd)







































For the year ended December 31, 2018 (audited)



Infrastructures



















and

















Infrastructures construction Infrastructures















and (international) and Real estate Real estate











construction (excluding construction development development











(Israel) USA) (USA) (Israel) (international) Concessions Energy Other Adjustments Consolidated

NIS thousands





















Total external revenues 1,355,063 2,850,687 485,278 987,301 499,354 55,910 503,563 45,184 (450,822) 6,331,518 Inter-segment revenues - 433,445 - 76 - - - - (433,521) -





















Total revenues 1,355,063 3,284,132 485,278 987,377 499,354 55,910 503,563 45,184 (884,343) 6,331,518





















Segment profit (loss) before



















income tax (41,379) 87,165 15,252 315,133 88,431 380,333 40,061 (30,711) (220,756) 633,529

