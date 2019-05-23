Shikun & Binui Schedules First Quarter 2019 Results Release for May 30, 2019

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA) ("Shikun & Binui" or the "Company"), Israel's leading infrastructure and real estate company, announced that it will be releasing its first quarter results on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, May 30, 2019 starting at 9am Eastern Time. Management will host the call and will be available to answer investor's questions, after presenting the results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, try the international dial-in number.

US: 1-888-668-9141

UK: 0-800-917-5108

Israel: 03-918-0610

International: +972-3-918-0610

At: 9am Eastern Time, 6am Pacific Time, 2pm UK Time, 4pm Israel Time

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on the company's website at http://en.shikunbinui.co.il/ beginning 24 hours after the call.

About the Shikun & Binui Group

The Shikun & Binui Group is a global construction and infrastructure company that operates in Israel and internationally in seven segments: 1) infrastructure and construction contracting outside of Israel; 2) infrastructure and construction contracting within Israel; 3) real estate development within Israel; 4) real estate development outside of Israel; 5) renewable energy; and 6) concessions. The Group's activities focus on large, highly complex projects carried out for entities in private and public sectors with a focus on sustainability.

This summary announcement was prepared solely for the convenience of the reader and does not replace Shikun & Binui Ltd.'s (hereafter – "the Company") full report. The information contained in this announcement is, by its nature, incomplete. All of its contents are provided as a supplement to the Company's report, and are subject to the declarations therein stated. This announcement includes forecasts, assessments, estimates and other information relating to the Company or its subsidiaries, or to other parties or to future events and matters, the extent of whose realization is not certain and is not under the sole control of the Company (forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law-1968). The key facts and data serving as the basis for this information are facts and data, among others, related to the current status of the Company and its businesses, facts and data relating to the current status of the operating segments in which the Company engages in its areas of operation, and other macroeconomic facts and data known to the Company on the preparation date of this presentation.

It is understood that forward-looking information does not constitute a fact and is based solely on subjective assessments. Forward-looking information is uncertain and for the most part, is not under the Company's control. The realization or non-realization of the forward-looking information will be influenced, among others, by the risk factors that characterize the Company's operations, as well as developments in the general environment and external factors that impact the Company's operations. The Company's future results and achievements could differ significantly from those presented in this presentation. The Company is not obligated to update or modify the said forecast or assessment, and is not obligated to update this announcement. This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase the Company's securities or an invitation to receive such offers. An investment in securities in general, and in the Company in particular, carries risk. One must take into account that past data do not necessarily indicate future performance.

IR Contacts:

Company

Inbal Uliansky

+972(3)630-1058

inbal_u@shikunbinui.com

External IR

Ehud Helft, GK Investor Relations

+1-646-201-9246

shikunubinui@gkir.com

SOURCE Shikun & Binui Ltd.

Related Links

http://en.shikunbinui.co.il/

