Shikun & Binui Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Results Release for November 28, 2019

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA) ("Shikun & Binui" or the "Company"), Israel's leading infrastructure and real estate company, announced that it will be releasing its third quarter results on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

About the Shikun & Binui Group

The Shikun & Binui Group is a global construction and infrastructure company that operates in Israel and internationally in seven segments: 1) infrastructure and construction contracting outside of Israel; 2) infrastructure and construction contracting within Israel; 3) real estate development within Israel; 4) real estate development outside of Israel; 5) energy; and 6) concessions. The Group's activities focus on large, highly complex projects carried out for entities in private and public sectors with a focus on sustainability.

IR Contacts:

Company External IR Leon Vasilnitzky Ehud Helft, GK Investor Relations +972 (3) 6305894 +1 646 201 9246 inbal_u@shikunbinui.com shikunubinui@gkir.com



SOURCE Shikun & Binui Ltd.