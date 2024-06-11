Shilo Sazwan Launches Foundation Dedicated to Wildfire Recovery

Sazwan Foundation To Raise Funds to Support Immediate and Long-term Wildlife Recovery in Western Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Shilo Sazwan , a seasoned veteran in the natural resources and agricultural industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Sazwan Foundation with a mission to support Western Canadian communities in danger from wildfires and the first responders who risk their lives to protect them. This new initiative is dedicated to raising funds and donating money to support immediate and long-term recovery needs for people and places affected by devastating wildfires across Western Canada.

Mr. Sazwan's commitment to community support is unwavering. With a strong history and connection to firefighting, including two years as a volunteer firefighter with the Nisku Fire Department, he has been at the forefront of protecting communities impacted by wildfires for decades. During the devastating wildfires in Slave Lake, Sazwan played a crucial role by providing temporary housing, food, and other vital supplies while awaiting the arrival of the Red Cross. For his leadership and efforts, he received a Medal of Honor for helping the community of Slave Lake, Alberta.

"The need to help individuals, organizations, businesses, and communities recover is as great as ever," Shilo Sazwan said. "Through my new foundation, I aim to support organizations that assist communities in wildfire recovery, as well as support the brave first responders on the front lines, risking their lives to fight the fires."

The Sazwan Foundation Is A Personal Mission



In 2011, a devastating wildfire ravaged the town of Slave Lake, Alberta, forcing a mass evacuation and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Amid the chaos, Shilo Sazwan remained in the town, one of the few who stayed behind to coordinate response efforts.

"I remember standing in one neighbourhood, and I was literally the only one there, just watching one house start on fire and then another and another, and there wasn't a single thing I could do to save them," he recounted. "There was no water or power, and I felt helpless. At that moment, I told myself I would do everything possible to ensure everyone has a place to call home."

Determined to make a difference, Sazwan worked tirelessly for 120 hours straight, helping to coordinate every aspect of the firefight, recovery efforts, and support for the first responders who arrived to combat the blaze.

"In recent years, we've seen many tragic stories about wildfires tearing through Western communities, destroying homes and businesses and costing people their lives," Sazwan shared. "These fires are becoming more intense and more likely to cause destruction."

Each year, Canada, particularly the western regions, endures severe wildfire seasons with devastating impacts on people, infrastructure, landscapes, and wildlife. Funds raised through the Sazwan Foundation will support existing charities aiding communities and first responders in need.

About the Sazwan Foundation:

The Sazwan Foundation is a non-profit foundation committed to empowering lives and building hope by addressing the immediate and long-term recovery needs of communities affected by wildfires in Western Canada. By supporting existing charities, the foundation aims to provide critical resources and aid to those in need, fostering resilience and recovery in the face of environmental challenges.

Foundation Website: www.sazwanfoundation.org

About Shilo Sazwan

Born in Calgary, Alberta, Sazwan grew up working in all areas of the fertilizer, calcium, and transportation businesses.

Widely known for developing the sulphur fertilizer industry in North America, Sazwan's family ran Tiger Industries and spent decades spearheading cost-effective, cutting-edge technologies that propelled their products to industry leadership while maintaining the lowest production costs. As Chief Operating Officer at Tiger Calcium, Sazwan oversaw 500 employees and was instrumental in developing multiple fertilizer and calcium plants with custom in-house technologies.

As CEO at Tiger Calcium, he created a logistics division that included over a hundred railcars and trucking fleets. During his tenure, Sazwan achieved 200% plant growth at Tiger and significantly increased the market value, leading to the business selling for nine times EBITDA. Most recently, Sazwan served in executive roles at Canadian agricultural companies Pacific Rim Sulphur and Apex AG.

Under his leadership, Tiger became the most significant contributor to the region's food bank. Sazwan's dedication to aiding communities and first responders affected by wildfires is further demonstrated through his recent establishment of the Sazwan Foundation, which aims to support existing charities assisting those in need.

